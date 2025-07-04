Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Versatility Draws Epic Praise
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan knows what elite versaility.
After all, Khan had a front-row seat watching Charles Woodson in his early days. Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was a rare talent at Michigan and in the NFL who became the first defensive player to even win the Heisman Trophy.
The next defensive player to do so? New Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, who took home the trophy in 2024 after starring on both offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes.
As such, it makes a lot of sense for Khan to be reminded of Woodson when he reflects on the versatility of his franchise's newest star.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan explained the rare versatility Hunter has and how it fits into the rest of the roster.
"You know, I grew up like I said in Champagne, and he was the top player. He won the Heisman trophy. He played on all three phases. And that's Charles Woodson when I was growing up," Khan said.
"Now, Charles Woodson became a Hall of Fame player and a top defensive player in the NFL. But now, I've never seen somebody that, in my opinion, is as versatile as Travis, which is really exciting, because I think he can do so many different things."
That is high praise from Khan, but it is deserved after what Hunter did at Colorado.
Now with the Jaguars, Hunter is the latest key piece to Jacksonville's hopes for turning into a winning franchise.
"And to meet a human being that loves football and is just such a pleasure to be around and bring so much joy to playing football, it's really, really exciting," Khan said. "And I think the fans were already really excited about the core players, because, you know, Brian Thomas Jr came in last year, is absolutely fantastic and I think a top, top player. Trevor Lawrence, I believe, is a top young quarterback. And to have so much talent around him and now to have Travis Hunter on defense as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk about Hunter's versatility.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter's total stats at the end of the season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.