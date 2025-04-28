Jaguars' WR Room Has Vastly Improved This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars walked out of the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the best players the class had to offer in wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. Practically giving up an arm and a leg to move up in the pecking order to get him, Hunter adds so much to the Jaguars organization.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the chance to shine more this upcoming season than he has before, given the wide receivers the Jaguars have in the same room now. After Brian Thomas Jr put the offense on his back last season, he finally has running mates to lead Jacksonville back to the top of the AFC South.
Last season, Thomas set several franchise records and looked good doing it. So much so that new head coach Liam Coen has made it his goal to build the offense around Thomas, and with both pro free agency and the NFL Draft, it is safe to say that they are doing their best to live up to that goal.
The Jaguars brought in wide receiver Dyami Brown this offseason on a one year prove it deal. Last season, Brown had his best season since debuting in the National Football League. While his security isn't strong, given the one-year deal, he likely has a fire burning under him to prove what he can do.
With a returning Gabe Davis and a promising second season by Parker Washington, the Jaguars' young wide receiving room could be one to keep an eye on this upcoming season. Adding the young and talented receivers to an offense with a former first overall quarterback in Lawrence could be what the franchise needed going into the first year under the new leadership.
General manager James Gladstone went out to make a large splash to the offense in Hunter to give the Jaguars a proper one-two wide receiving punch. If both Thomas and Hunter are healthy for the full season, the two have the chance to record more than 1,000 receiving yards, a feat a Jaguars duo hasn't reached since Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns did so in 2015.
