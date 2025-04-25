Liam Coen's Most Significant Task This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars' front office went to great lengths to secure Liam Coen as their head coach. They did so, as Coen is a well-respected offensive mind in the National Football League, and Jacksonville desperately needed help on offense, in more ways than one.
Coen was hired to help develop Trevor Lawrence and grow the Jaguars' offense.
Still, although the Jaguars needed a better roster, they also needed better coaching, which they believe they now have with Coen.
While the Jaguars undoubtedly need additional help at every skill position on the offensive side of the ball, Coen believes they can be successful with the players they already have on their roster. Coen was brought in to help the Jaguars succeed as they rebuild their roster.
Coen spoke at the team's pre-draft press conference, noting his goals for the offense.
“We're going to spread the ball out, hopefully equally. That was the nice thing about being last year with Tampa: we had to play a lot of different players in different personnel groupings. I think you look naturally right now at [WR] Parker Washington and [WR] Dyami Brown at the receiver positions. Then saying [TE] Brenton Strange hopefully continues to ascend," Coen said.
"How do we use our two running backs to be able to supplement some of that usage, get more people involved in the game especially early on, so defenses can't just cloud BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] and be all over him, that we have other guys that can go win and be explosive with the ball in their hands, ultimately share that wealth, share that play- making ability.
Coen noted that his goal is to get the ball in the hands of the Jaguars' playmakers early and often, to help keep everyone physically and mentally involved in the game. This, and adding talent in the NFL Draft and free agency, would work wonders for Jacksonville.
"Once the ball is snapped for the beginning of the game, within the first quarter, if you haven't touched the ball, it's a hard one to continue to get through. How do we get all of our playmakers a touch early on to get them going and involved in the game? Those guys that I just mentioned right now are guys that we're going to spotlight," Coen said.
