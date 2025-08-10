Trevor Lawrence is a Sleeper Quarterback for 2025 Fantasy Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to revive their offense in the 2025 NFL season. The team as a whole took a big step back in 2024, finishing just 4-13 after two straight encouraging 9-8 campaigns. Their regression was largely due to a down year for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, mired by injury.
Even when he was healthy, he struggled to show improvements on his 2023 season. He averaged just 204.5 passing yards per game last year, a career low. With new head coach Liam Coen on board, the Jags will be hoping that he can do for Lawrence what he did for Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator last season.
It's clear that Jacksonville will only go as far as Trevor Lawrence can take them in 2025, and the team invested in the offense to try to give him as much support as they can. While the Jaguars and Liam Coen still believe in Lawrence's ability to be a winning quarterback, it seems that the fantasy football world doesn't hold the same confidence.
Trevor Lawrence could be a steal in 2025 fantasy football drafts
Even after a down year in 2023, there was still some faith that Trevor Lawrence could be a high-level fantasy performer last season. He ended up the 16th-highest-picked quarterback, with an average draft position of 122. He wasn't a starter in most leagues but did come off the board as one of the premier QB2s.
After last year's struggles, his fantasy stock has taken a significant hit. Currently, he's going 143rd overall on average in 2025 drafts, 20th among quarterbacks. At that slot, he's likely the last QB taken in 10-team leagues.
There's an argument to be made that he could wind up finishing as a top-10 fantasy player at his position in 2025. There's pretty much nowhere to go but up after last season, and he's only two years removed from a top-eight finish in total quarterback fantasy points.
With Liam Coen in his ear, Brian Thomas Jr. as a top target, and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. opposite BTJ, the ceiling on the Jags' offense has been raised significantly. Jacksonville also has one of the cushiest schedules in the league this season, which should give Lawrence plenty of opportunities to rack up points.
He'll finish the 2025 fantasy season with a six-game slate against the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Colts again. That puts him in a prime position to perform down the stretch and in the playoffs in a 17-week league. At the least, Trevor Lawrence should be one of the first backup QBs off the board and could wind up being a steal outside of the top seven picks for his position.
To get our updates for the Jaguars, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis