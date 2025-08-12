Jaguars' Rookie Travis Hunter Well-Represented in NFL Awards Odds
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have an unprecedented campaign in the 2025 NFL season. Coming off a disappointing 4-13 year, they'll be looking to make one of the greatest jumps in wins in recent league history. With full health from franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a systemic overhaul under new head coach Liam Coen, it's certainly within the realm of possibility.
To aid in their bold endeavor, the Jaguars took a huge gamble in the 2025 NFL Draft. They traded a haul, including this past year's fifth-overall pick, an additional first-round selection, and a third-rounder, to the Cleveland Browns to move up to two to grab Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter Jr.
The rookie sensation will be looking to make history in a few different ways alongside the Jaguars in 2025. Not only will he be hoping to become the first prominent full-time two-way player in the NFL, but he'll also look to join the Jacksonville annals as the franchise's first major award winner in his rookie year. So far, he has decent odds of doing so.
Jaguars' Travis Hunter Jr. is a top option to win both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year
Travis Hunter Jr. has remained adamant in his desire to make an impact on both sides of the football at the professional level. Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen has stated that he intends for his second-overall pick to play about 80 percent of the team's snaps on both offense and defense.
That'll put him on track to average the most snaps in NFL history. It also gives him a decent shot at taking home both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards. So far, FanDuel has him listed as in the top four in odds for both.
He's at +1000 for defense, tied with the San Francisco 49ers' 11th-overall pick, EDGE Mykel Williams. He trails the Atlanta Falcons' Jalon Walker (+800) and the New York Giants' Abdul Carter (+200).
For Offensive Rookie of the Year, he's listed at +1,100. That puts him behind Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Omarion Hampton (+850), Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (+300), and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (+250).
Hunter Jr. winning either would be a huge step for a relatively young franchise. The closest the Jaguars have come to having a major award recipient was Calais Campbell's second-place finish for Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, behind Aaron Donald. Brian Thomas Jr. was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year after his stellar first season, but didn't come that close with only 81 points to Jayden Daniels' 485.
