Jaguars UDFA WR Eli Pancol Highlighted
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a clear emphasis on the wide receiver position this offseason, largely the result of great change.
Gone are 2024 holdovers from the receiver room such as Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones, and Josh Reynolds. In are new faces like Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, and six undrafted free agent wide receivers.
The Jaguars seemingly have their first four receiver spots taken by Hunter, Brown, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, which leaves plenty of room for competition further down the depth chart.
So, which rookie could make the most of the opportunity and take adavantage?
According to Pro Football Focus, it is Duke wide receiver Eli Pancol -- an unsurprising pick due to his rare physical traits and clear upside.
"Travis Hunter’s arrival completely changes the outlook of the Jaguars’ receiving corps. He will pair with Brian Thomas Jr. to form one of the league’s most exciting young receiving tandems. However, Jacksonville signed six undrafted free-agent wide receivers, signaling the team is looking for more behind that star pair," PFF said.
"Pancol broke out in 2024 with nine receiving touchdowns, 800 receiving yards and just two drops on 89 targets. He was particularly potent in the short area of the field (0-9 yards), racking up 349 of his receiving yards. Jacksonville’s wide receiver depth chart is wide open at the back end, and Pancol may be a worthy roster candidate."
Pancol is a big-bodied target who ran exceptionally well at his pro day, and his traits make him an undrafted free agent worth watching over the course of the offseason program and training camp.
With a smaller wide receiver room, Pancol would add a different element the Jaguars currently don't have. And after the release of Gabe Davis earlier this month, the Jaguars clearly have room on the rorster for Pancol to make an impression.
The question is whether Pancol can fend off the rest of the young receivers trying to make the Jaguar's roster, a list that consists of five other undrafted free agent rookies and second-year wide receiver Joshua Cephus.
But for all of the reasons above, it seems like Pancol is truly the name to watch when it comes to this position battle.
