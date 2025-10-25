Ranking the Five Best Defensive Backs on Jaguars Roster
Getting the five best defensive backs on the field can be a challenge, especially if a team has adequate talent amongst the group. The depth and talent were originally there for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason, but injuries to key rookies and trading the former top cornerback on the roster have thinned the room.
Today is a great time to figure out who the top-ranking defensive backs on the Jaguars roster are. This ranking could be a signal of what defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile could implement in his starting lineup after the break.
No. 1. Jourdan Lewis, nickelback
This has been the case for most of the season, regardless of what Pro Football Focus may grade him. Lewis is the best defensive back on the roster, for now, through the first seven games of the season, showcasing his impressive football intelligence, coverage prowess, willingness in the run game, and inside-out versatility.
Lewis has a savviness and aggression that is appreciated in the Jaguars locker room as one of the veterans of the team. He is a key piece of Campanile's defense, and his value remains immense.
No. 2. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
Travis Hunter has arguably been the best coverage defender on the Jaguars roster in recent weeks, and it would not come as a surprise if he is the starter at both cornerback and wide receiver in Week 9. The time has come for him to showcase his talent to his fullest.
With exemplarily athleticism, short-area twitch, discipline in his backpedal, growing zone spacing sterness, and elite ball skills, Hunter has made a fantastic case to be the team's second-best defensive back who could soon be the top guy in the secondary.
No. 3: Eric Murray, safety
Murray has been a great addition to the Jaguars' defense, roaming the backend of the unit and closing off most attempts at deep ball opportunities for opposing offenses. He would be higher on this list, but injuries and inconsistencies in the secondary have slowed the momentum he was having for the Jaguars' secondary.
No. 4. Antonio Johnson, safety
Johnson's opportunities could begin to increase in the coming weeks. With Andrew Wingard's struggles, the Jaguars could look for more explosive and athletic Johnson, a player who has put up quality tape in the run game and pass coverage when given the chance. The former Texas A&M standout is an excellent tackler in run support and has shown that do well in deep shell responsibilities.
No. 5. Greg Newsome II, cornerback
Newsome is a new addition to the roster through the Tyson Campbell trade earlier this month. He is still being acclimated to the Jaguars' defense, but he possesses the skill set to be a quality starter in Duval County.
The former Cleveland Brown has shown to have great moments in man coverage assignments with discipline, mirroring ability, and short-area quickness. Pair in his versatility and flashes in zone coverages over the years, and the Jaguars could have themselves a player who could put them in a tough position for which players to re-sign in the offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest news and analysis on the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.