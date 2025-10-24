Four Jaguars That Must Rebound After Bye Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of issues at the moment. However, they are correctable, with excellent accountability and coaching from head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars are hoping to rebound out of the bye week when they travel out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
If the Jaguars want to find consistency on either side of the ball, they will need these four players to rebound. Here are four players on the roster who must rebound after the bye week.
Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver
This is a clear person of interest that must be rebounded. Thomas leads the team in drops and is among the league leaders in this department. Furthermore, he has had a couple of issues this season of coming up short of a pass in traffic that would've led to chunk plays.
Thomas is far too gifted and talented a player to fail in Jacksonville. He is likely dealing with the same inconsistencies that most of the offense is going through. If Thomas can find his groove and return to the star rookie playmaker who took the league by surprise in 2024, the Jaguars will be a much better offense, and Trevor Lawrence a better quarterback.
Walker Little, left tackle
This is a scene that is all too familiar to Jaguars fans: their left tackle walking over to get their starting quarterback off the ground. Little has not lived up to the Trent Baalke extension he received at the end of last season, and is currently third in the NFL in pressures allowed, and has allowed the most sacks with six among all starting offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Jaguars are unable to make a move at the position at this time, mainly because they are stuck with the contract. Little must prove in the final 10 games of the regular season that he is worth the contract and another year at competing for the starting left tackle spot, or he faces being replaced in the offseason.
Andrew Wingard, safety
Andrew Wingard got his opportunity to start at strong safety this season and had a few good moments early in the campaign. However, he has been picked on in coverage far too often in recent weeks, and those instances have led to major plays for the opposing offense. Both the Seahawks and Rams scored on Wingard, who has begun to struggle mightily in all phases.
If the Jaguars are to continue to lean on Wingard, they'll need the player who shone in the first three weeks of the season. However, there is no guarantee he starts next week against the Raiders.
Dyami Brown, wide receiver
It has been a frustrating first season in Jacksonville for Brown, who signed with the team to be their reliable vertical plane threat and dynamic Z-receiver in Coen's offense. Instead, he has been playing underwhelming football and becoming less reliable each week, with questions being raised as to whether his role should be reduced in the offense.
Brown has shown at times to make nice plays in most matchups this season. If he can be better at securing catches on all three levels and maintain a level of toughness in traffic, he could begin to show why he was brought in the first place.
Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story, the latest analysis, and the best stories from the No. 1 source for all things Jaguars football.
Please let us know your thoughts on which Jaguars players must rebound this season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.