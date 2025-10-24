NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch For CFB Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter a much-needed Week 8 bye as they look to reset and improve their play on both sides of the ball. In the front office, scouts are all over the country at the behest of general manager James Gladstone and vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, searching for the future of the franchise, despite not having a first-round selection.
This week, we take a closer look at defensive prospects for the potential 2026 NFL Draft class in April. These defenders could help bring a significant boost to the Jagurs' defense in terms of depth, competition, and overall talent. Let's get into it...
LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
If LSU is to pull off the upset in Baton Rouge, they'll need their standout linebacker to be just that. Perkins is a unique player who is listed as a linebacker but doesn't have the elite size to be one at the next level; a de facto tweener for the position. However, the Jaguars could use him as a designated pass rusher of some kind with his closing speed, downhill explosiveness, and ability to win as both a rusher, off-ball defender from all sorts of depth.
SAF AJ Haulcy, LSU
The Jaguars could use some assistance at safety this offseason with more depth and competition, as Andrew Wingard has underwhelmed as a starter. At six feet, 220 pounds, AJ Haulcy has great range to move from sideline to sideline and explode downhill to the line of scrimmage to make plays in the run game, while also displaying the football IQ to maintain discipline in most phases. This would be a wonderful addition to the Jaguars' defensive back room, as Haulcy has emerged as a top safety in this year's draft.
CB Chris Johnson, San Deigo State
Cornerback depth could always be used in Jacksonville, especially with Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II being pending free agents this upcoming offseason. With the Jaguars slated to have their first pick in the middle of the second round, Chris Johnson could be an ideal target. The Aztecs' star cornerback is one of the most underrated players in the Group of Five, playing with great football acumen, athleticism, mirroring ability, and aggression at the catch point.
SAF Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
One thing the Jaguars' secondary is missing is a defender who can play in multiple roles on defense, as other teams have found success with versatile safeties. Thieneman is one of them, with over 120 snaps as a deep safety, box defender, and more than 40 snaps from the slot. Oregon has had success with his versatility due to the route combination IQ, run support ability, range, and playmaking ability that Thieneman has shown this season as one of the Ducks' top defensive players.
Make sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest news and analysis on the Jaguars this season
Please let us know your thoughts on these four prospects when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.