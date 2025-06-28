Which Jaguars Day 3 Pick Will Make Biggest 2025 Impact?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 draft class will be defined by the success of star rookie Travis Hunter, but he is far from the only rookie who will make an impact on the franchise early on.
With nine total draft picks and a willingness to trust the rookies to find roles quickly in their careers, the 2025 draft class has a chance to be one of the most impactful in recent Jaguars history.
And while most of the attention has been on Hunter and the Jaguars' two other top-100 picks in Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Millum, the Jaguars have six rookies picked on Day 3 who are going to look to make an impact.
Of those six rookies, which includes running back Bhayshul Tuten, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Jalen McCleod, safety Rayuan Lane II, center Jonah Monheim, and running back LeQuint Allen Jr, there are a few cases to be made.
The first one has to be Tuten; the second-highest drafted skill player after Hunter, Tuten should be a key piece of this draft class thanks to his speed. Add in the fact that it remains to be seen how the Jaguars will stack their backfield, and Tuten could find the most meaningful reps early on.
Kiser should be a Day 1 impact player on special teams, but the linebacker depth chart is full at the top with returning starters Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, along with backips Ventrell Miller and Chad Muma.
McLeod may be able to get on the field in certain packages, but a rookie sam linebacker is never going to be a big-impact player early on. Same goes for a special teams fixture like Lane, who starred in that role at Navy.
Monheim is likely a depth piece to start his career since the Jaguars signed two free agents in Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari who would both likely see the field before him. Then there is Allen, whose skill-set suggests he has a chance to carve out a role as a third-down back.
As things stand today, Tuten looks like the only right choice amongst this group -- and it is not very close either.
