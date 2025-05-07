Jaguar Report

How to Follow Jaguars' Rookies on Social Media

How can you find the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookies on social media?

John Shipley

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand-new look this offseason, and it features plenty of rookies.

With the Jaguars making new hires at head coach and general manager this offseason, the entire organization and roster have been flipped upside down.

This includes the addition of nine draft picks -- a class that is of course headlined by Heisman Trophy winner and star two-way player Travis Hunter.

“Obviously we have a couple of spots open that we'll look to fill here in the near future, but certainly appreciate such a collaborative effort from so many different people, from so many different departments to bring this to life, to make it felt like we were making the best decisions for the organization moving forward and really looking forward to what comes next and seeing the group of rookies get out on the grass with their teammates and begin making an impact here in Jacksonville," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.

To keep up to date with Hunter and the rest of the Jaguars' draft picks, you can follow each of them on social media now. Below is a running list on where to find each Jaguars draft pick on X and Instagram moving forward.

Travis Hunter

X: @TravisHunterJr

IG: db3_tip

Caleb Ransaw

IG: _csaww

Wyatt Milum

X: @MilumWyatt

IG: wyattmilum19

Bhayshul Tuten

IG: bhayshul_

Jack Kiser

X: @JBKiser4

IG: jbkiser4

Jalen McLeod

X: @_JayRashaan

IG: jalenrashaan

Rayuan Lane III

X: @Rayuan18

IG: rayuanlanelll

Jonah Monheim

X: @JonahMonheim

IG: jonah_monheim

LeQuint Allen

X: @JrLequint

IG: lequintallenjr

The Jaguars will hold their first rookie minicamp later this week, with Hunter and the rest of the draft class set to hit the Jaguars' practice field for the first time.

This rookie class is clearly one that is rooted in experience and versatility, and it should be fascinating to see how it develops moving into the future.

"I think it's something we lean into. I don't know that it's exactly what we're prioritizing, but the fact that you can look back to some of the recent drafts that I've been a part of, and that's typically been the case because those guys walk in the door, and they're fairly close to ready," Gladstone said.

"I think because of the nuances that come with this game, reps are something that are important. Obviously with the guys that have done it for a little bit longer of a runway, it caters to that.”

Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the AFC South @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.

Get into the debate now on the AFC South by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.