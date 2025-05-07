How to Follow Jaguars' Rookies on Social Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand-new look this offseason, and it features plenty of rookies.
With the Jaguars making new hires at head coach and general manager this offseason, the entire organization and roster have been flipped upside down.
This includes the addition of nine draft picks -- a class that is of course headlined by Heisman Trophy winner and star two-way player Travis Hunter.
“Obviously we have a couple of spots open that we'll look to fill here in the near future, but certainly appreciate such a collaborative effort from so many different people, from so many different departments to bring this to life, to make it felt like we were making the best decisions for the organization moving forward and really looking forward to what comes next and seeing the group of rookies get out on the grass with their teammates and begin making an impact here in Jacksonville," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.
To keep up to date with Hunter and the rest of the Jaguars' draft picks, you can follow each of them on social media now. Below is a running list on where to find each Jaguars draft pick on X and Instagram moving forward.
Travis Hunter
X: @TravisHunterJr
IG: db3_tip
Caleb Ransaw
IG: _csaww
Wyatt Milum
X: @MilumWyatt
IG: wyattmilum19
Bhayshul Tuten
IG: bhayshul_
Jack Kiser
X: @JBKiser4
IG: jbkiser4
Jalen McLeod
X: @_JayRashaan
IG: jalenrashaan
Rayuan Lane III
X: @Rayuan18
IG: rayuanlanelll
Jonah Monheim
X: @JonahMonheim
IG: jonah_monheim
LeQuint Allen
X: @JrLequint
IG: lequintallenjr
The Jaguars will hold their first rookie minicamp later this week, with Hunter and the rest of the draft class set to hit the Jaguars' practice field for the first time.
This rookie class is clearly one that is rooted in experience and versatility, and it should be fascinating to see how it develops moving into the future.
"I think it's something we lean into. I don't know that it's exactly what we're prioritizing, but the fact that you can look back to some of the recent drafts that I've been a part of, and that's typically been the case because those guys walk in the door, and they're fairly close to ready," Gladstone said.
"I think because of the nuances that come with this game, reps are something that are important. Obviously with the guys that have done it for a little bit longer of a runway, it caters to that.”
