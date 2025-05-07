Did Jaguars Have Best Offseason in the AFC South?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason that started with the wild process of landing Liam Coen as their head coach and has continued to watch new general manager James Gladstone work his magic as he tries to spark a turnaround in the Jaguars' fate.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed the offseason moves of every team in the National Football League, breaking down his grades by division. He gave the Jaguars a B, the highest grade for any team in the division.
This is a testament to Gladstone's work this offseason, his first with the team.
"James Gladstone was bold in his first offseason at the helm in Jacksonville. In free agency, he bolstered the secondary with Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray and gave Trevor Lawrence added protection with Patrick Mekari. The Jags are very high on Dyami Brown as a big-play threat, given his $10 million contract for 2025," Sullivan said.
Sullivan noted that the team's free agency additions were legitimate but far from the type of additions that would help turn things around in Jacksonville overnight. However, Sullivan did feel the Jaguars had a productive draft, which added several more talented players.
"While free agency was solid, it was the NFL Draft where they made their biggest splash, leaping up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Travis Hunter, who was the most talented player in the class. The Heisman Trophy winner is going to attempt to play both ways, and if he can come close to replicating his Colorado production, this is a home run for Jacksonville, even if it was costly to move up," Sullivan said.
"Specifically on offense, I'm beyond excited to see the receiver duo of Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter. The back-to-back selections of Milum and Tuten in the third and fourth rounds were also strong."
The Jaguars should be in an improved situation after an offseason filled with plenty of changes. However, Jacksonville is not the only team that has improved. So, they are banking on Coen to help them get the most out of a roster that still has significant holes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the offseason!
Please let us know your thoughts on the offseason when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.