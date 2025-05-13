Why Former Super Bowl Winner Sees Jaguars in AFC Playoffs
Bandwagons can be turbulent rides in the NFL, and the Jaguars certainly have some speedbumps in their future. But for those looking for a sleeper pick to sneak into the AFC playoffs, the team with the youthful leadership and easy 2025 schedule is taking applications. Oh, they also drafted Travis Hunter.
That’s why former Super Bowl-winner Mark Schlereth has reserved front-row seats on the popular train making noise in Duval County.
“Hey, they drafted offensively and Brian Thomas was great last year,” Schlereth said on Monday’s edition of Breakfast Ball. “They've got Liam Coen, a guy that really helped Baker Mayfield continue that progression that he had under Dave Canales in Tampa Bay. I love him as just a designer of plays.
“Defensively, I think we don't give them enough credit. Their edge players on the defensive side of the ball I think are great.”
Those players, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, have combined for 56½ sacks over the last three seasons, since the Jaguars selected Walker No. 1 overall in 2022. Walker has gotten better each year, too. Last season, he led the club with 10½ sacks, after posting 10 the year before and 3½ as a rookie.
The defense also includes solid and dependable linebackers in Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. In free agency, the Jaguars added safety Eric Murray from AFC South rival Houston and drafted Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane to stock the secondary.
“I think this is a much better roster than people give them credit for,” Schlereth said, “even though they lost a bunch of games. I think they're in the playoffs and I think the Houston Texans, well…”
Well, Schlereth said, the Texans will be on the outside looking in when the AFC playoffs begin. That’s a bold prediction considering Houston has captured the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs each season since adding quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson at the top of the 2023 draft.
It’s within the realm of possibilities when looking at the NFL’s streak of new playoff teams over the last 35 years.
The Jaguars, listen, if you believe in Trevor Lawrence, they can make that jump,” said co-host Danny Parkins. “You believe in Liam Coen, no doubt about it. But, man, if the Texans miss the playoffs, it's just a huge disappointment. Given winning playoff games back-to-back years, Stroud on a rookie deal, the pieces they've moved around, they should be healthier on offense.
“So, that would be the bigger headline of this. It's not as much for me about the Jaguars making it; Houston left out would be a colossal failure.”
