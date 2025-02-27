Youth Served: Why Jaguars See NFL’s Youngest Leadership As Competitive Edge
Mark Lamping didn’t have to mention it, but he did. Before answering his first question on Monday, the Jaguars’ president pointed out the age of the team’s football leadership at James Gladstone’s introductory press conference.
Gladstone, the new general manager, is 34. Jacksonville’s new head coach, Liam Coen, is 39. Together, their combined age equals the number of candles on Pete Carroll’s most recent birthday cake, 73. For more context, three-time Super Bowl champion head coach Andy Reid turns 67 next month.
“I think I view it as a key strength because, really, I have a fresh perspective,” Gladstone said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “Through my own experiences, I feel like I have a deep understanding of really the tools and modern mechanisms that are revolutionizing the sport.
“So, I don’t ever view the number of years that I’ve had on Planet Earth as a limitation. Just my preferred way of moving is one that I think can bring a dynamic asset and an edge over the competition.”
If indeed Jacksonville’s youth movement proves to be an edge, owner Shad Khan will have succeeded in what many consider a big gamble. Gladstone and Coen form by far the NFL’s youngest and least-experienced football leadership duo.
The closest comparison is Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, 38, and his general manager, Ryan Poles, 39. Only two other teams – Cleveland’s Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, and Houston’s Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans -- currently employ a GM-head coach combination less than 80 combined years.
Meanwhile, Coen hired by far the league’s youngest offensive coordinator in 29-year-old Grant Udinski. Jacksonville’s new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, is an elder statesman at 42. Coen said there’s an advantage in hiring such a young staff.
“Yeah, hunger. Hunger. Want to. Guys that are trying to prove it. Guys that want to continue to ascend throughout the profession,” the head coach said Tuesday at the combine. “I think that we have plenty of experience to get this thing done. I believe in the staff that we built.
“I’ve got Sean McVay, I've got Kevin O'Connell, I've got a lot of guys that we can go and call in times of crisis that are going to be more than welcome to some of those conversations.”
Coen added that no one he hired lacked another job opportunity with other teams. Udinski, who learned under O’Connell in Minnesota the last three seasons, interviewed for offensive coordinator roles with Houston, New England, Seattle and Tampa Bay before Coen brought him to Jacksonville.
But the Jaguars aren’t all youth. His new staff features a sprinkling of gray hair. One key hire who can keep Coen honest and serve as a game-plan contrarian when necessary is former Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
“We do have experience,” Coen said. “We have a lot of guys that have been in the trenches in some really productive organizations.”
