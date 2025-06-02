How Coen and the Jaguars are Handling OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone more changes than most other teams in the National Football League this offseason. The Jaguars have a new front office and several new roster pieces at critical positions on the field. Jacksonville hopes to significantly improve this upcoming season.
However, for that to happen, they will need the players to buy into Liam Coen's visions and plans for the team's future. Organized Team Activities gives the Jaguars a chance to begin working through the growing pains that come with implementing a new coaching staff and several new players.
Coen elaborated on how he conducts OTAs.
“Yeah. It’s rep-to-rep, honestly. It’s rack-to-rack is really kind of what we talk about. Getting guys in with the ones in the first rack and then slide them in with the twos with the next rack, and try to give guys opportunities, with, like I said, knowing they’re not truly getting judged and graded on the competition right now," Coen said.
"We always want to compete in everything that we’re doing, but ultimately, it’s about trying to create that continuity at times within the system, within the offense and defense, and the calls. There’s really no, hey, these are the starters that are going to be out there first game against Carolina. Do you have some ideas? Sure, but ultimately, there is a lot of competition that will occur, especially throughout this offseason and as we get into training camp.”
Following OTAs, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke about how it felt to get back on the field after missing most of last season with injuries. The time in OTAs has been beneficial for both Coen and Lawrence, giving both the chance to get acclimated with many new pieces.
“Feels good. I guess we’ve been on the grass to compete a little bit, but the last few weeks have been trying to get everything in, get the offense and the defense in, working separate, and now get to compete a little bit. That’s what we all love to do; that’s fun, to get the competitive juices flowing and to kind of see our offense come together, and also see our defense, which we haven’t gone against yet, is always good," Lawrence said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.