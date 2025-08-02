Jaguars, Travis Hunter Give First Showing of Historic Endeavor
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter has already set plenty of firsts in his few short months in the NFL.
Hunter was announced at two different positions at the draft, has practiced at two different positions both in the same day and in consecutive ones, and he has now set another one.
Travis Hunter's Scrimmage
For all intents and purposes, Hunter looks like the first player to switch positions and units mid-scrimmage. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter started the day on offense with a teal jersey and spent most of the first three drives of the day with the starting unit.
During that time, Hunter caught three passes and was targeted for a fourth. He looked crisp running routes, made one impressive grab near the sideline, and impressed after the catch,
And then just like that, Hunter did what so many have doubted can be done and went to the other side of the ball.
Hunter trotted across the field during the scrimmage at EverBank Stadium to a loud roar from the crowd, eventually swapping out his teal jersey for a white one.
“I mean, you guys saw it. Pretty cool in space, isn't he? I thought it was great," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the scrimmage.
"We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he doesn't get much because of the one d line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see but, I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”
The next step for Hunter will mean doing it in a game. There is still over a month until Hunter makes his official NFL debut in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, but the Jaguars will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener at EverBank Stadium next Saturday.
