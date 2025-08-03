Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their ninth day of training camp on Sunday, their first practice since their stadium scrimmage.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter Shines ... Again
Travis Hunter had another terrific practice for Jacksonville sans one play he would like to have back. On one of his targets in team drills, Hunter had a heater from Trevor Lawrence go off his hands and the tipped pass landed in the waiting hands of Andrew Wingard. Outside that, though, it was the Hunter show.
Hunter continues to look nearly impossible to cover in one-on-one drills, with veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis especially having issues coralling the Jaguars' shifty receiver. His quickness and ball skills stand out every single day, and Sunday was another example.
Defense Frustrates Brian Thomas
Brian Thomas Jr. has had a similar training camp to the one he had as a rookie; considering how well his rookie season went, that should be a comforting thought for the Jaguars. But just like last year, the results in practice have been up-and-down for the Jaguars' star wide receiver. He has made some dazzling plays at times, and other times has been clearly frustrated with the resistance from the Jaguars' defense.
Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell got the better of Thomas on a few reps on Sunday, which Campbell said after practice was an example of iron sharpening iron. Thomas is an elite talent, but Campbell and the secondary seemingly have had the edge in practice.
Rookie Defender Keeps Making Plays
While Travis Hunter has clearly been the Jaguars' rookie standout in camp, the second-best rookie has arguably been Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser. Kiser began to stack days earlier in the week and then had a strong performance in Friday's scrimmage. On Sunday, he took it to another level with a pick-six of Nick Mullens.
Kiser is not pushing for a starting role or anything like that, but over the last week he has shown up against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer. It has been a good camp for the Day 3 linebacker, who could see an expanded role in the coming years.
Which OL is Standing Out
With Patrick Mekari missing most of training camp up to this point after back spasms in the first week of practice, the Jaguars have seen veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga step into a key role along the offensive line at guard. After spending all offseason rotating at right tackle, Edoga has seemingly settled in in Mekari's place.
While Mekari should be expected to return to his spot once he is recovered, Edoga has quietly been one of the most steady offensive linemen in camp. He was beat by Travon Walker on a stunt during team drills but otherwise was able to completely stonewall the Jaguars' interior rush throughout the day and, really, most of camp.
Play of the Day
Travis Hunter made the play of the day with a fantastic rep against Jourdan Lewis in the end-zone, beating him off the snap then contorting his body to come down with the catch in the back of the end zone. An impressive touchdown at the catchpoint by Brenton Strange against Eric Murray also deserves consideration.
Other Notes
- Hunter Long returned to practice and was in team drills, while Johnny Mundt also returned and was limited.
- Bhayshul Tuten was back in practice and had a gnarly move on a linebacker after the catch
- Arik Armstead (lower back) was once again not practicing, while Patrick Mekari was limited to position drills.
- Joshua Cephus continues to make plays. He is going to be a tough one to keep off the 53-man roster.
- Antonio Johnson forced a fumble on Hunter Long and continues what has been an encouraging camp.
- New cornerback Levi Wallace made his practice debut sporting No. 31.
