OC Grant Udinski Outlines New Focus for Jaguars' Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to disappoint on the offensive side of the ball. With Liam Coen at the helm, this team was expected to lead with its attack first. That hasn't been the case through the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season.
Instead, the Jaguars have gotten to their 4-2 start largely behind the strength of their defense. In their last game, a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville wasn't able to muster up enough offense to keep its win streak alive. They had some issues on the other side of the ball, but the Jaguars' failure to take advantage of the Seahawks' depleted secondary was a severe shortcoming.
On the bright side, Trevor Lawrence has shown some steady improvements within Head Coach Liam Coen's system. His connection with star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has also grown throughout the season. However, there's still one weapon that the Jaguars aren't taking full advantage of.
Jaguars' plan for Travis Hunter Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' usage of second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. has been a constant source of discourse this season. Pundits have criticized the franchise for giving up so much in order to trade up and select him in the 2025 NFL Draft, only to not fully utilize him to his maximum potential. The Jaguars have maintained their intention to deploy him on both sides of the ball, hoping that he can be an impactful pro at both wide receiver and cornerback.
He's shown flashes of greatness on both offense and defense, but the consistency simply hasn't been there — not in usage or production. As a result, fans and analysts have called for him to focus on just one position in the NFL. Jacksonville has no intention of doing that, but the coaching staff has talked about its desire to get him more involved, especially as a weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
Head Coach Liam Coen spoke earlier this week about drawing up more plays with Hunter Jr. as the designated top option. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski expanded on that sentiment:
"It is a little bit of a balance. There are certainly plays in the game plan that the ball might not go to him where he was the primary. There are also certain plays in the game plan that you have designed for him that you don't get to or aren't able to call because the right situation didn't arise, or the right coverage didn't dictate getting into that look. So, I think it's us really trying to narrow down and find what are the things that he can do well, put them in the game plan, then try to find a way to ensure that those opportunities arise throughout the course of the game."
"We never want to force somebody the ball, but he's certainly a guy who can make things happen when he has the ball in his hand. So, we try to be deliberate every single week about making sure guys are in the best possible position for success, whether it's a skill guy or an offensive lineman, and he's no different. So, we'll continue to work from now through the end of the season to try to make sure that we have opportunities for him to touch the ball. And that we can dictate to defenses those opportunities to make sure he's getting the touches where we see fit."
