Trevor Lawrence Outlines Trump Card for Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned back into a pumpkin somewhat in their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Some of the supposedly unsustainable formulas they had for their early success didn't pan out in the loss. Their defensive takeaways streak ended at five games, the offensive line fell apart without Robert Hainsey, and the rushing attack couldn't move the ball with any consistency.
While the defense wasn't able to force any turnovers in this one, they still played relatively well. They held Sam Darnold and the Seahawks to just 10 points and were solid for about 90 percent of the day. Unfortunately, the few big plays they did give up led directly to scores for Seattle.
Still, the Jaguars should expect to win games anytime their defense can contain the opposition to 20 or fewer points. That hasn't been the case, though, as Jacksonville has failed to crack that number twice already in the 2025 NFL season. Clearly, there's still plenty of room for improvement for the Jags' offense. On the bright side, there's an easy way for this team to fast-track its development on the attack.
Trevor Lawrence knows the Jaguars need more from Travis Hunter Jr.
In Week 6, Travis Hunter Jr. finally got the offensive volume that fantasy football analysts were clamoring for all season. He played nearly 80 percent of all snaps on that side of the ball, ran routes on 86 percent of all the Jacksonville Jaguars' dropbacks against the Seattle Seahawks, and received seven targets.
Unfortunately, he only finished with four catches for just 12 yards. Clearly, the Jaguars have to do more than just give him more playing time on offense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence outlined how Hunter Jr.'s explosiveness might be exactly what this team needs to unlock its attack:
"He's able to do a lot for us, and obviously, there's a lot on his plate as far as what he can do for our team. He's a great corner, he is a great receiver, and I think trying to find the right way to use him is something that we're always looking to do every week.
"And sometimes it looks different, and sometimes we might not give him as many touches as we wanted to or we plan to and the game just unfolds a little bit differently, and that's just football. That just happens, but it's definitely something that we are consistently trying to do, because I think we've all seen how special he is when he gets the opportunities downfield or just catches the ball underneath and can make people miss and turn those five-yard passes into 25-yard gains, because he's so good with the ball in his hands."
"That is part of the evolution of our offense, [to] keep getting better, is finding more opportunities like that. And then just across the board, I think continuing to improve in the pass game obviously, and every part of our offense, but the pass game specifically just getting better and better and more consistent. I think that's starting to show up a little bit, but we’ve got to keep getting better. And then running the ball, that's something that we've prided ourselves on that looks like we're a tough unit and we can do that, and we’ve got to continue to do that.”
