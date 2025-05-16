Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Future Flag Football Olympic Star?
The world of sports and the NFL could be changing very, very soon.
NFL owners are set to vote this month to consider allowing players to enter the Olympics to represent their home countries in the world of flag football, giving NFL players around the league a chance to win gold.
"NFL owners will vote next week on a resolution that would allow players to participate in flag football during the 2028 Olympics, according to a memo the league sent to teams this week and released publicly Thursday," ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.
"According to the resolution, "participation by NFL players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics ... will support such growth and advance several league interests, including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our league partners."
According to Seifert, the NFL would include rules such as limiting one player per NFL team on each national team participating, permission for any player under NFL contract to participate in tryouts, and allowing a team's designated international player to play for his home country.
So if the NFL were to join the Olympic games via flag football, which NFL stars make the most sense to fill out the starting squad?
According to NFL.com's Nick Shook, Jacksonville Jaguars superstar rookie Travis Hunter would be one of the best options for the first 12-man team.
"Yes, I'm playing the big brain game here. Hunter is listed as a corner, but depending on roster rules flexibility, this squad could have him available as a sub on offense at receiver, too. Unlike the physical demands of the pro game, flag could give Hunter the opportunity to play both ways and truly command the action. And if he lives up to expectations, he'll only be entering his prime by the time the Summer Olympics arrive in three years," Shook said.
It remains to be seen if this is even something Hunter would be interested in. Plus, the Jaguars would have other options like Brian Thomas Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten who would make a lot of sense in the flag football sphere.
