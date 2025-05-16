Jaguars Likely to Increase National TV Viewership in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one team to keep an eye on going into the new season. Not only do they possess bright young stars who could take this franchise to the moon, but they also are competing in a division that may be the most wide open in the National Football League.
The Jaguars finished 4-13 last season. After the 2024 season ended, owner Shad Khan decided it was time to go a different direction. Bringing in Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to lead the future of this franchise looks more promising already than what they were previously dealt.
Making a huge splash in the 2025 NFL Draft by drafting Travis Hunter, Jaguars fans and the rest of the NFL world are excited to see what he can do to help this franchise improve. Given that last season was filled with injuries and poor football, the viewership going into the new season should likely increase.
According to Sportico.com, the Jaguars generated the 30th most average national TV views in the National Football League. With 6.4 million fans on average watching the Jaguars games with the team they had, and looking at the roster makeup going into the new campaign, those numbers should increase.
The franchise holds a Primetime game against the Kansas City Chiefs this season in Week 5 as well, which should only help those numbers. The idea of having an underdog team like the Jaguars take on a juggernaut in the Chiefs always attracts attention for TV viewership.
The likes of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr looking to climb the ranks of the Jaguars all-time receiving yard board, as well as anticipating a full, healthy season from franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, should make Jaguars fans more willing to turn on the television to watch this young and optimistic team.
New head coach Liam Coen has expressed his excitement to get his first opportunity at a head coaching job, and with the right leadership, and stringing together a handful of wins in a row should open the eyes to the rest of the league that the Jaguars are a team to keep an eye on.
