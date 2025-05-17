Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Reunite at NFLPA Event
Over the last three years, no duo has generated more headlines or interest in college football than former Jackson State and Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.
At this week's NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, the duo was reunited once more as the Cleveland Browns quarterback and Jacksonville Jaguars star begin their NFL journeys.
Sanders and Hunter were two of the biggest names in football entering the 2025 season, and they continued to dominate media attention throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process.
Many had Sanders mocked in the first round leading up to the draft, but he ultimately slid to Day 3. Hunter, meanwhile, was the target of the Jaguars' trade up to No. 2 as the Browns moved to No. 5 and took Graham.
With each now donning the No. 12 for their new franchises, the duo will be linked together for quite some time.
Hunter is the Jaguars representative for this year's NFLPA Rookie Premiere, an annual event that brings each of the NFL's top rookies together each season and continued this year in Los Angeles.
“NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections,” NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said on the NFLPA's website. “Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships.”
"As the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA, NFL Players Inc. manages the group rights of more than 2,000 active players, helping them build business opportunities beyond the field through licensing, partnerships and exclusive events like Rookie Premiere," the NFLPA said.
"Participants are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability, all of which influence their early value in trading cards and brand deals. Since 1994, Rookie Premiere has served as a launchpad for rising NFL stars and business partners alike, offering early access to the league’s most marketable newcomers."
