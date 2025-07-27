Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on Day 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their fourth day of training camp on Sunday, with the final day without pads at the Miller Electric Center now completed.
So, what did we see from Day 4? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter has a breakout day
The star of Jaguars practice on Sunday was obvious. Travis Hunter made play after play for the Jaguars' defense after lining up at cornerback for the second practice in a row. To sum things up ...
- Hunter first had a near interception of John Wolford when he undercut a pass thrown to Austin Trammell. The closing speed was intense.
- Broke up a pass to Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone, showing great ability to challenge Thomas throughout the route.
- Broke up a third pass, this time to close the practice and prevent yet another touchdown in team drills.
Brian Thomas Jr. bounces back
Brian Thomas Jr. had a nice day on Sunday, which reflected a bounce-back practice following a frustrating day on Friday. Earlier in the week, Thomas failed to come down with several passes in the end-zone and downfield, but that hardly seemed to be an issue on Sunday.
Thomas made multiple big grabs on the day, including a nifty touchdown from Trevor Lawrence near the end of practice that brought out an emphatic celebration from the star wide receiver. He also notably picked up a huge gain on a downfield throw from Lawrence in a two-minute drill
Running back, safety battles heat up
Maybe the two biggest position battles taking place at Jaguars' camp right now are coming at running back and safety. Out of all of the position groups, these two seem the be the ones with the most rotations amongst starters.
Tank Bigsby once again looked like the focal point at running back, though Travis Etienne got extended run in a two-minute drill. Etienne was active as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, while Bhayshul Tuten looked like the clear No. 3 running back. Again, it is early, but that is what the practice Sunday showed.
At safety, the Jaguars look to be deploying a rotation opposite of Eric Murray. Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson have all gotten their chance to fill the role, and it looks like this is a battle that will rage on throughout camp.
Jourdan Lewis remains consistent
There have been a few players on the roster this year who had excellent offseason programs that have carried over into, so far, excellent training camp performances. At the top of that list might be veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who has been a consistent piece of the Jaguars' secondary since he stepped on the field.
Lewis once again had another good day for the Jaguars, with his highlight play coming on a pass breakup against Dyami Brown near the end zone. Lewis has had the advantage on Brown all camp so far, and the experienced veteran is certainly not showing any signs of slowing down.
Play of the Day
Best play of the day had to come from veteran safety Darnell Savage. Joshua Cephus looked destined to make a deep grab for a touchdown, but Savage got a hand up late to deny the touchdown and nearly intercept Nick Mullens.
Other Notes
- Four Jaguars did not practice in any capacity: Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny Mundt, Montaric Brown, and Patrick Mekari
- Jaguars offensive coordinator noted that Chuma Edoga has taken snaps at both tackle and guard, with the latter seemingly being a response to Mekari's absence
- Ventrell Miller, Foyesade Oluokun, and Devin Lloyd all recorded TFLs on the perimeter. They have had an active camp thus far.
- One of the best wins of the day? Joshua Cephus getting open and bringing down a catch with Tyson Campbell close in coverage.
- LeQuint Allen looked nifty on a screen play and showed good speed ... but also fumbled an early touch.
- Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker both had would-be sacks in team drills.
- Christian Braswell made an impressive pass breakup in team drills, while De'Antre Prince punched out a ball from Eli Pancol.
