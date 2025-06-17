Don't Overreact to this Jaguars' Storyline, Analyst Warns
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter has been one of the biggest topics in the entire NFL since he was drafted No. 2 overall -- and even long before then.
As a result, every move he makes will be under a microscope. Such is life when you are one of the biggest names and brands in a sport before you take your first professional snap, especially when one is undertaking the historic endeavor that Hunter is.
This means each time Hunter switches between offense and defense, it is due to make headlines. But how many are actually worth paying attention to?
NFL.com's Judy Battista recently broke down a few NFL storylines that are not worth overreacting to, and the Jaguars' usage of Travis Hunter in practice is amongst the top topics.
"Admittedly, this is going to be a hard one to resist, but hear us out. Hunter's development and evolution as a two-way player was not set in stone during the spring, and it almost certainly won't be even during training camp. The Jaguars started him at wide receiver, but he also practiced in the spring at cornerback," Battista said.
"Hunter wants to play both. It's up to Hunter to show that he can handle the physical and mental load -- if he does, his job will inevitably morph. The Jaguars did not give up all that draft capital in their trade up for Hunter to play him at only one spot. Over the course of his rookie season, and likely his career, his role will shift, perhaps continuously, based on the few glimpses we have gotten so far."
Battista makes a great point -- we don't know yet what the Hunter move will look like. We know the outline of a plan the Jaguars have and we have seen glimpses of it, but it is clear the Jaguars and Hunter are both prepared to be as flexible as possible throughout the entire process.
"That’s definitely what we have to build towards for training camp, and then obviously in season, knowing that during practice, he’s going to have to do both. He wants to do it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the end of minicamp when Hunter practiced at both wide receiver and cornerback in the same day.
"It’s not as if it’s something he can’t handle. He wants to go and do that more. He wants more, and that’s a good thing. But ultimately, we also have to protect him from himself at times as well, and make sure we get out of this phase healthy, but that is absolutely the plan moving forward.”
Find us today on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.