Sports Illustrated Tabs Jaguars' X-Factor
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has been one of the franchise's best players since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
After back-to-back seasons of double-digit sacks, Walker is a proven cornerstone for the franchise and is likely in line for a big-money contract sooner rather than later.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see Walker listed by Sports Illustrated as the Jaguars' breakout player candidate and X-Factor.
"Walker has been judged unfairly in his first three seasons because he’s often compared to Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the player drafted right after Walker became the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. Still, some of the criticism is fair because Walker needs to find another gear in his game to be a dominant playmaker, which is expected from a former top pick," Manzano said.
"With Hutchinson, it’s easy to see the impact he makes at the line of scrimmage even on the plays that don’t end in sacks. Walker has made the most of his opportunities playing next to Hines-Allen, recording 10.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons."
Walker is set to play a large role in Anthony Campanile's and Liam Coen's defense in 2025, with the fourth-year pass-rusher expected to be amongst the Jaguars' leaders on and off the field.
With Coen and his staff only being in the building for a few months, Walker has already made quite the positive impression on the Jaguars' new coaches.
“A pro. A pro’s pro. He’s done things the right way since the day he walked in here. He’s got a great demeanor in terms of just being around the building, being in the meeting setting, but also out here on the grass," Coen said this offseason.
"He knows how to practice. You don’t see him out of control all that often. He has really good body control for a big guy. I’m sure he could probably do a lot more damage out here in some of these settings than he’s allowing on, but because he’s doing it the right way. He’s focusing on his fundamentals and techniques, he’s trying to do the right things all the time. You can definitely see some of the leadership qualities he has just naturally.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Walker and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Walker and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE