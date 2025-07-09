Ex-Coach Laughs Off Travis Kelce's Odd Travis Hunter Plan
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best players of his generation and one of the best to ever play his position.
But it doesn't seem likely that he is a future NFL coordinator.
Last week, Kelce made a bold proclamation on how team's should attack Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter as he attempts to play both wide receiver and cornerback.
In short, his take was ... an interesting one.
“See, that’s the thing. I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable," Kelce said.
“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day ... the wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?” Kelce said.
It was a take that seemed over simplified at best on the surface. Now, one former NFL head coach has explained why the suggestion is not one worth taking seriously.
“I don’t think that plan is necessarily going to work,” former NFL head coach Eric Mangini said with a laugh on Breakfast Ball.
“It’s one of those things where, okay, if Travis Hunter is covering their best receiver, you’re going to tell your best receiver, ‘Hey, go run a go route all day. You’re a decoy. We’re not going to throw you the ball.’ You’re not going to know where he’s going to be defensively. He could be inside, he could on the right, could be on the left. It would be nice if you could do that."
As for how Mangini thinks Hunter should actually be used, he did have a much more reality-based stance.
"In my opinion, they should start him on defense then they should have packages for him on offense. I would play him in the red-zone, I would play him on third-down, I would play him on two-minute offensively," he said.
"Because you can absolutely control when he goes in, where he is, what his role is, how to practice it. Where defensively, you can't do it."
The Hunter debate is alive and well, and it does not appear it is going anywhere.
