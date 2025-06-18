Jaguars' Position Group Receives High Praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best up-and-coming wide receivers in the league in Brian Thomas Jr. However, their talent at wide receiver does not stop there. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked every team's group of wide receivers heading into the upcoming season.
Sikkema ranked the Jaguars' group of wide receivers as the 16th-best in the National Football League heading into the upcoming season. Sikkema acknowledges that the ranking may be a bit high at this point in the offseason and is primarily based on Travis Hunter's success at the position.
"This might seem high for Jacksonville, but it's a bet on Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter in a similar way to how one could view the Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Thomas’ 83.4 PFF receiving grade as a rookie was a top-20 mark in the NFL, and his 1,282 receiving yards were the third most, behind only Justin Jefferson and Chase. " Sikkema said.
"Hunter likely won’t rack up as much yardage, but he could very well become an elite receiver for Trevor Lawrence after posting 85.8, 79.0, and 89.0 PFF receiving grades in his three college seasons. The Jaguars don’t have much depth at receiver or tight end, but Travis Etienne has been fine as a receiver in his three seasons."
Following Organized Team Activities, Lawrence credited Hunter's stamina and his high motor. Lawrence believes Hunter can be a solid addition on the offensive side of the ball as well as on defense for the Jaguars this upcoming season.
“He has a lot of juice. He can run all day,has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, he can just go. He like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that," Lawrence said.
"As far as his talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he is very explosive. I just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s been impressive to watch, and we have been able to connect a couple of times. He is only going to keep getting better and better. We have only worked together for a couple of days now, so we have some time to really dial in on the details.”
