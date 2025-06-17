Coen Looks to Build a Solid Foundation for the Jaguars
Few teams in the National Football League have made more changes than the Jacksonville Jaguars have this offseason. Jacksonville looks to start a new era of football under Head Coach Liam Coen.
Following minicamp, Coen explained how his first offseason as a head coach has gone so far.
““Yeah, it was cool. I mean, the highs and lows you ride a little bit as a head coach in terms of offense doing well, defense, special teams, all that. But in terms of the connection with the guys and getting to know them a little bit more on a personal level, and ultimately to gain trust," Coen said.
"That’s what this whole phase was for us as coaches: to implement a foundation, but also get to know these guys a little bit more on a personal level so that we gain a little bit more trust. Ultimately, they’re not going to just go do what you say because you’re a coach. We have to build a relationship and a foundation in order for those guys to trust us.”
Following minicamp, Lawrence echoed a similar sentiment, mainly praising his teammates for having a solid offseason. The veteran quarterback noted the many new aspects the Jaguars are facing this offseason, but he believes everyone put in the hard work this summer.
“Yeah, I thought it was really good. Some good days. Some days were a little sloppier, and that's just part of it, especially with a new system. A lot of new guys, everyone's playing together kind of for the first time for a lot of us, so overall I thought it was really good," Lawrence said.
"I thought we learned a lot, took some really big steps of improvement throughout Organized Team Activities, and I'm proud of the guys, how they worked. Everyone worked their tail off all offseason, really pushed ourselves. There's a lot of times where this is a period where some people can kind of take it easy and I felt like every day we really came out here, busted our ass and really were intentional about what we were doing.”
The Jaguars hope Coen and Lawrence can get the offense going in the right direction this season.
