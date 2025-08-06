Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 11th day of training camp on Tuesday, their second practice of the week as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Offense Bounces Back
The Jaguars offense certainly had a tough day on Tuesday, with the unit turning in their worst practice of the training camp. Drops, issues in protection, holding onto the ball too long, and just an inability to make big plays seemed to plague the unit. The offense seemingly took it personal, though, and had a significantly better day on Wednesday.
Considering the Jaguars were without star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. due to an illness and also only had Travis Hunter part-time, the unit turned in a solid day at the office. They held their own in red-zone drills, moved the ball in two-minute drills, and saw the penalties go way down compared to the day before.
Parker Washington Continues Great Camp
One of the true constants of Jaguars training camp to this point has been wide receiver Parker Washington. The third-year receiver is set to play a key role in the offense considering he is the next man up when Travis Hunter is off the field, and the Penn State product is seemingly taking full advantage of it.
Washington has made plays throughout camp, but Wednesday looked like his best day. He made a killer grab in the end-zone during red-zone team drills, diving to make a catch in the corner of the end-zone with Eric Murray in coverage. He also high-pointed a deep throw from Trevor Lawrencce over Andrew Wingard and Tyson Campbell that elicited a huge reaction from Lawrence.
Travis Hunter's Eventful Day
It was another eventful day for rookie star Travis Hunter, who once again played both offense and defense for the Jaguars. Hunter wore a teal offensive jersey but once again had his white defensive penny, and he alternated between defense and offense within the same period just like he did the day before.
This meant Hunter would start one-on-ones on offense, do his rep, and then put the penny on and move over to defense immediately to rep cornerback. His day was highlighted by an impressive pass breakup against Dyami Brown in the end zone.
Goal-Line Issues
The Jaguars ran a goal line period toward the end of practice, and it certainly seemed like the defense had the better performance between the two units. The Jaguars' defense has seemingly been ahead of the offense in most short-yardage drills in camp which makes this an unsurprising development, but it is still worth noting.
Travon Walker led the charge along the defensive line, consistently setting a tough edge that the Jaguars never seemed quite ready to get past. Devin Lloyd also made an impressive and physical run stuff that stopped the Jaguars in their tracks. The defense has been up-and-down at times in camp, but it shined here.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day came from tight end Brenton Strange, who made a one-handed catch over Devin Lloyd near the end of the practice to put an exclamation point on the offense's overall strong day.
Other Notes
- No Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, Caleb Ransaw, Cole Van Lanen, Jalen McCleod at practice.
- Eric Murray made a great play in coverage to pick off Nick Mullens
- One of the few players to beat Travis Hunter in a one-on-one: Joshua Cephus, who made a great catch and held onto it despite tight coverage from Hunter.
- Hunter Long continues to make tough catches in the red-zone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on our Day 11 takes.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Day 11 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE