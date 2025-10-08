Liam Coen Gives Insight into Underrated Aspect of his Coaching
Head Coach Liam Coen has been more impactful than anyone could have expected for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was able to lead this team to its best start in a quarter-century to begin the 2025 NFL season. That was before he got them another upset win, this time over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Jaguars playing on a national stage in Monday Night Football's primetime showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' modern dynasty, many expected Coen and his team to shrink under the bright lights. Not only did they not crumble, but Jacksonville overcame an early 14-0 deficit to stun Kansas City at EverBank Stadium.
Clearly, Coen's arrival has had a huge impact on this team. In just five games, they've exorcised nearly all of the demons that have haunted this franchise in the past: Mahomes, primetime slots, the West Coast, etc. The Jaguars are different this year because Coen is unlike any coach they've ever had.
Coen's locker room speeches becoming a national gem
Before he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, Liam Coen was already known as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL, due to his work for the Los Angeles Rams and especially for his impeccable performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024.
However, coaching requires a lot more than just expertise in the Xs and Os. It also requires connecting with, understanding, and motivating the Jimmies and Joes. So far, Coen has excelled as a strategist and a leader of men, with his post-game speeches going viral throughout the early season. Jacksonville media asked him about his process in giving those rousing sermons:
"Yeah, I quickly gather some thoughts with some of the guys before I go in and talk to the team. Last night was one of the weirder ones, just because you're like — the rollercoaster of emotions — you had to settle in for a moment. I talked to [Passing Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron, [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Tony Boselli, [General Manager James Gladstone] and get a little bit of a grasp on what just occurred.
But yeah, you're really kind of working off raw emotion for the most part. You have a couple points and people that you want to make sure you acknowledge for the games that they played, but a lot of it, yeah, it's just kind of raw emotion.”
Hopefully, there are plenty more inspiring victory laps from Coach Coen to come.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all our updates on Liam Coen's first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts on Liam Coen's post-game speeches when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.