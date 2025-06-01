The Jacksonville Jaguars' New Beginning Comes at a Cost
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a number of changes this offseason. They have also undergone several changes over the past couple of seasons, failing to create any sense of continuity during that time.
Following Organized Team Activities, Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile noted how that can impact the team.
“I would imagine that it is challenging. The thing I try to focus on is our relationship with our players. Trying to get them to be the best possible player they can be. I can imagine that is hard. A lot of transition, never easy. My experience with those guys has been unbelievable. They have been total pros. They have been really hungry everyday coming in to learn. Obviously in the meeting room and out here on the field," Campanile said.
One of the Jaguars' best players, Travon Walker believes things would be easier if he and his teammates experienced more continuity. The Jaguars are on their third defensive coordinator since the Jaguars drafted Walker with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Still, Walker refuses to make excuses.
“Most definitely I would, but I am not the type of person to make excuses. I feel like everybody would be a lot more comfortable that way if we were all solid, no weak links. If you lose one link you try to piece things together, but once you get it jelled in, and everything is clicking it will flow a lot better,” Walker said.
Walker aims to have a productive season under Campanile this upcoming season. His main goal is to continue getting better daily.
“As of right now, I haven’t set out any goals for myself. I always tell myself just get one percent better every day. Today we had practice, I will go in and watch film. Just look at some fine details and try to get one percent better at whatever it is that I am trying to come in with the next day of practice," Walker said.
“Everybody wants to get double-digit sacks. For me, I just want to be a total and complete football player. I want to be able to stop the run because we aren’t able to rush the passer without stopping the run. Once we do that, it allows us to get after the quarterback. I just want to come out here and be the best overall player I can be every day.”
