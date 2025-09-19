3 Players Jaguars Fans Should Watch vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first AFC South divisional matchup against the Houston Texans as they look to start the season 2-1 with a head start over the reigning two-time division champions. The Jaguars suffered a disappointing close defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend, but look to rebound with a key win over a division rival.
If the Jaguars are to pull off the win at home, they will need these three players in their pursuit of victory. Let's look at the three Jaguars to watch ahead of Sunday's early afternoon game.
Travon Walker, defensive end
Walker had one of his most dominating performances as a pro this past weekend in Cincinnati, tallying four pressures and a sack along with multiple stops in the run game. It was a complete performance of sorts for the former No. 1 overall draft selection, showcasing that he was worthy of the patience and growth he has shown in the last few years.
With a mismatch once more against an ailing Texans offensive line, this weekend could be another productive one for the former Georgia Bulldog. Walker's size, athleticism, brute power, and flexibility make him a challenge every week as a part of the best pass-rush duo in Jacksonville's franchise history.
Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver
Thomas has been in the news for the wrong reasons on the field, as his start to the 2025 season has been off to a rough start. However, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn't seem overly concerned with Thomas' lowly beginning to the year.
"He's going to be just fine. I’m not worried about him at all. Just something we’ve got to continue to work at and we're going to have a good plan for him each week to be involved."
Thomas's issues may take some time to rectify. Or will it? While he might be facing a top secondary in the Texans, this could be the matchup he needs to put on a nice display to show the world he is still one of the best young receivers in the game.
LeQuint Allen Jr., running back
Plays like the one above are why Allen is leading a youth movement at running back with fellow rusher Bhayshul Tuten. There is an argument that Allen is already one of the best pass-blocking running backs in the league, and the tape is shown to prove that. Against an aggressive, yet disciplined Houston defense led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, Allen will be needed in the backfield alongside Lawrence on obvious passing downs, as well as change-of-pace availability.
