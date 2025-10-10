Jaguars Get Disappointing News in Latest Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their second injury report of Week 6, and it is beginning to look like bad news on the Robert Hainsey front as it pertains to the Seattle Seahawks game.
Hainsey's Status
Hainsey left the Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Wednesday to kick off the week, and Thursday was his second consecutive missed practice. With two days of no work in practice in terms of reps, serious doubt can likely now be cast onto Hainsey and his chances to play Sunday vs. the Seahawks.
Hainsey was replaced in the lineup on Monday by seventh-round rookie Jonah Monheim, who will also be slated to replace Hainsey in the likely event he does not suit up in Week 6.
“I think his composure was phenomenal for those guys to not feel really any difference in the terms of the communication, the operation. It's a testament to his work ethic and his preparation and how diligent he is. Hasn't gotten a ton of reps and really is the one position where we didn't have a lot of rotation," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said about Monheim on Thursday. "We've talked about the rotation that we had in training camp in the offseason, playing guys at guard, playing guys at tackle, switching guys sides from left to right, right to left.
Center was kind of the one position where we did not do a lot of that, but he was able to go in there and mesh with those guys because it's not just the center to quarterback, it's also the center to guard, center communicating out to the tackle, center communicating out to the tight ends at times. And he was able to go in there, in that situation, in that environment with the game on the line and really leave the full playbook open to us. It’s awesome to have that type of flexibility from not only a rookie, but just a backup center in general.”
As for the rest of the Jaguars injury report, the following players were listed as limited: defensive end Travon Walker (wrist), linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), offensive lineman Anton Harrison (elbow), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), safety Eric Murray (neck), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).
