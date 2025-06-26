What is the One Thing the Jaguars Need to Avoid?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have faced one consistent enemy over the last two down seasons: the injury bug.
The Jaguars have reached impressive highs at points, but injuries dampened each of the last two seasons and changed the entire trajectory of the franchise. And it is once again sheer injury luck that will likely determine how far the Jaguars can go in the 2025 season.
Across the board, the Jaguars have improved in enough ways for there not to be a clear other obstacle in their way. The reviews from the locker room have said it all in terms of the franchise's new direction, and it starts with a new coaching staff.
New head coach Liam Coen looks to be exactly what the offense -- and the entire team -- needed after the Doug Pederson era. Pederson brought the Jaguars' offense to modern times after the Urban Meyer nightmare, and enough can't be said about how he helped stabilize the start of Trevor Lawrence's career. But Coen is different.
Coen has a chance to be one of the best play-callers in the entire NFL, and he is direct from a coaching tree that time after time has proven to be successful. He comes from the Sean McVay school of coaching, and Lawrence should be a benefactor to the highest degree.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is new to the coordinator game, but he does have the background and coaching ties to provide excitement. And then there is the roster.
Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, Tyson Campbell -- and those are just the headliners.
Revamping position groups like the edge room and the offensive line and adding enough change to all areas of the franchise were other moves the Jaguars made this offseason to push things in the right direction.
That leaves just injuries.
If the Jaguars see key players like Lawrence miss time like he did last year, that could muddy the optimism. We have seen in 2023 and 2024 how injuries can simply derail a season, and there is nothing any team can do about them.
But as long as the Jaguars are finally on the lucky side in 2025, they should be able to get the train back on the tracks.
