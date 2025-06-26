One Word to Describe the Jaguars' Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a bright future ahead of them. With the hiring of a new general manager (James Gladstone), head coach (Liam Coen), OC (Grant Udinski), and DC (Anthony Campanile), they've completely wiped their slate clean hoping to rebuild the culture from the ground up.
After making these monumental changes, the front office wasted no time to get the ground rolling. Even though they had a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft, they wanted to be even more aggresive. In an unforseen move, they traded up 3 spots, getting the 2nd overall pick and College Football phenom Travis Hunter along with it.
This wasn't just a move, it was a statement. To Fox Sports' Ben Arthur, there's only one word that could describe the philosophy of the Jaguars' offseason: bold.
"New coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile range between 29 and 42," wrote Arthur."Jacksonville also traded up in the top five of the draft for Travis Hunter, a two-way unicorn but a non-quarterback nonetheless. It’s all a big risk — one that Jacksonville obviously believes can pay off."
This was a gamble, a big one. To many, it may seem as if this uniquely young staff would be unfit to run an NFL franchise, but so far, the gamble seems to be paying off.
Players like Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are already head over heels for their defensive coordinator, while Coen is doing everything he possibly can to put both Hunter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the best situation to succeed.
We saw what he did with Baker Mayfield back when he was the OC of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. So if anybody can get Lawrence to play at the potential that everyone believed in when he was drafted, it's Liam Coen.
As for Hunter, it's refreshing to see Coen and the staff at least allow him to play both corner and wide receiver at the league level. Although it's never been done to the extent that Hunter wants to play, he's been getting plenty of reps at practice on both sides of the ball, while making tremendous progress in the time being.
