It's Not Time for the Jaguars to Panic Yet
One look at Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter (or X now, I guess) would reveal that there are dark clouds hanging over Duval. That's not exactly uncommon for Northeast Florida in late October, but the forecast in Jax this week is actually sunny with a cool Fall chill at night. The doom and gloom is coming entirely from the Jags and their dejected fans.
Following their 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London, the Jaguars brought the overcast back with them across the Atlantic. Practically everything we thought we knew about this team has now been called into question. The "Trevor Lawrence franchise quarterback" discourse is raging once again. Jacksonville's usage of Travis Hunter Jr. is being attacked continually. Even Liam Coen's viability as a head coach is getting scrutinized.
The latest timeline doesn't suggest that this is a 4-3 team heading into the bye week. Instead, this team is being treated as the same ol' Jaguars, despite their best start through seven games since 2017. Is the panic in Duval premature or unwarranted?
It's not as bad as it seems for the Jaguars
There's no doubt that the Jacksonville Jaguars have some major work to do during their bye week. Several weaknesses have been exposed in their two-game slide against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and nearly all of their strengths disappeared.
They haven't been able to protect Trevor Lawrence, the ground game was completely neutralized, the defense hasn't forced turnovers, and the wide receivers have been back to dropping passes left and right. Still, the Jaguars have a winning record, with several truly impressive victories. Most of their losses have come against some of the top teams in the NFL this season, a fact that was only further compounded with the Seahawks handling the Houston Texans in this week's Monday Night Football slate, 27-19.
Last year, the Jaguars and their fans would have been thrilled to be 4-3 after Week 7. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked what he thought about the team's record despite their two-game skid:
"That's what we just talked about as a staff was, we cannot, absolutely not, go back and try to reinvent the wheel here. We're sitting at four and three, everything's ahead of us. We’ve got to play cleaner football. That's the reality and until you play cleaner in between the whistles, in between the white lines of playing more fundamentally sound, having better situational awareness, executing and handling the controllables, that's where we're at. We have to pour into that and find out, okay, these two days that we have as a staff, what do we do best? What are the things that we do best in all three phases, go and dive into and pour into those things?"
"How do we continue to trim it? Trim the inventory as a group so that we're not watering down the fundamentals and techniques of our core principles of the things that's going to make up 80 percent, 85 percent of your calls, your call sheet. That’s just how I've been taught to get back on track personally. There's times where you’ve got to go and dig deep and go reinvent the wheel because you've got a bunch of holes. Well, I don't think that's the case. We have not played our best the last two weeks going into the bye, which does kind of suck. It does. It's not a great feeling, but everything's ahead of us and my thing to this team is going to be, ‘Man guys, we have done so many good things. We are a really good football team, but not when we hurt ourselves.’”
