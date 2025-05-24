How Strong is the AFC South in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in for a bounce-back season in 2025. The new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone has put this franchise in the best position to be successful next season.
The two have gone out to get the players they wanted and have built their coaching staff with coaches they believe in, and can have their players playing the best football of their careers.
Coen and Gladstone want to get started right away and do not want to wait a couple of years to get things going down in Jacksonville. They want to start winning games next season and have many goals they have set for their team and themselves.
They have a team that has a good quarterback, a good running back, and a young wide receiver that can be one of the best in his position next season. Coen now gives them the offensive-minded coach that they have been looking for.
One goal for the Jaguars next season is winning the AFC South division. If they want to get back to the playoffs next season, one way they can guarantee that is by winning the AFC South.
The Jaguars can win the division next season. All the teams have gotten better over the offseason, but so have the Jaguars. It is going to be a grind next season but if they can win it, it will go a long way in making a deep playoff run.
PFF ranked the AFC South the least hardest division in all of football heading into the 2025 season.
Cumulative over/under win total: 30
"The Texans captured their second straight AFC South title in 2024 behind rising star C.J. Stroud, but their offensive line remains a concern. Outside of Laremy Tunsil — who’s no longer with the team — no lineman earned a grade above 70.5 last season. That said, Houston’s defense should continue to fly around and keep them atop the division as the team to beat," PFF said.
"The Jaguars are firmly in the mix, as well. Their success may hinge on how quickly new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can establish chemistry. Much will also depend on how they utilize two-way talent Travis Hunter, whose impact could be felt on both sides of the ball."
