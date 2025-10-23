Ranking Five Best Jaguars Offensive Players Through Week 8
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team no longer void of talent and haven't been for some time. Finding consistency on offense has been a bigger issue for the team for much of the season, including the last two weeks, where the unit has accounted for just 19 points and a litany of penalties.
Even so, it is clear who the top players are on this offense through the first eight weeks of the season. Let's go ahead and rank the top five of this unit as we enter the final 10-game stretch of Jacksonville's regular season, with potentially an extra game or two in January.
Trevor Lawrence, quarterback
It hasn't looked overly promising from the Jaguars' fifth-year starter, with inconsistencies plaguing a player who continues to be hampered by them throughout his career. Something must change in his play going forward, but it was clear in the weeks before Sunday's loss in London that he was finding a groove before it was snatched away.
Without Lawrence, Jacksonville's offense does not function well. He is the biggest piece to the puzzle for this group. Head coach Liam Coen, the play-caller and designer of this offense, is understanding of that as well. If Lawrence finds consistency in the coming weeks following the bye, it could make a significant difference for the Jaguars overall.
Brenton Strange, tight end
Strange is expected to miss a month or so of action with a hip injury. Arguably the most reliable hands on the team, the Jaguars' starting tight end made a significant impact as a blocker in the run game and as a pass-catcher. When he returns, he'll be one of Lawrence's top targets during the final stretch of games this season.
Travis Etienne, running back
Etienne has become an amazing fit in the Coen's blocking scheme. He is having his most productive season as a pro in a couple of years, providing immense value in the run game and as an occasional receiver out of the backfield on slip screens and checkdowns. As a pending free agent this offseason, the fifth-year running back is likely to make a significant payday in free agency, whether by the Jaguars or another team.
Anton Harrison, right tackle
Harrison has made great progress this season in pass protection and as a run blocker. It's clear he's never going to be an elite run blocker, but his value in his sets is immense and has been comfortably the best offensive lineman the Jaguars have this season.
This is a big year for Harrison, who will have an important fifth-year option that will either be picked up or declined. More consistency from Jacksonville's starting right tackle would help his case.
Robert Hainsey, center
The leader in the middle of the trenches, Hainsey has been a great addition for the Jaguars due to his familiarity with playing in Coen's system last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he has been a part of some of the Jaguars' issues up front, Hainsey remains a reliable piece to the puzzle that could turn things around for Jacksonville's offensive front.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the best analysis on everything Jaguars football this season and during the off week.
Please let us know your thoughts on the five best players on the Jaguars offense so far this season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.