Tackling the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Dynamic
The Jacksonville Jaguars know that they need quarterback Trevor Lawrence to improve his production. The question is, how can they make it happen?
When it comes to the topic of Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has not been afraid to get honest. And it is clear that through the first seven games of him and Lawrence working together that he has seen some positives from the former No. 1 pick, as well as some areas of much-needed improvement in the fifth-year veteran.
“Yeah, I think you looked at the last—really even going back to Kansas City, the one interception was as we know, a tough call there, but he's taking care of the football. We have thrown for—now I don't want to throw the ball as many times as we've thrown it," Coen said on Monday.
"Not because of him, just because of staying balanced, but we were able to create some explosives in the pass this past week, obviously it became one of those kind of games. We've got to start faster. We have got to start faster as an offense, at the quarterback position, not take a little bit of time to get into the flow. That's on us to also help. Alright, ‘Hey, these are exactly what we're thinking early on. Hey, these are the calls, these are the thoughts. This is the exact looks we're thinking about getting’, how do we prepare better and continue to take advantage of our operation, trying to be an edge."
With that in mind, the Jaguars and Coen know that Lawrence needs to start doing the one thing that has always plagued his game: start hitting the layups.
"I mean, we were better in and out of the huddle last week. We're better from that standpoint, but we've got to make the easy ones easy. And we've also—I mean, I thought he stood in there, took some shots too," Coen said. "We’ve also got to—we can't take so many sacks either, from all 11 though. Sacks are all 11. It's the route, it's the quarterback, it's the running back, it's the OL. Those are things that we can control.”
