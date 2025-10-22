3 Questions Facing Jaguars' Offense at Bye Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 4-3 entering their Week 8 bye, and there are several key questions facing the team as they move toward their week off.
So, which are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' offense and how can they answer them?
Reviving the Running Game
After leaning on the running game during the first month of the season, the Jaguars are coming off back-to-back weeks with bottom-five rush rates. They have thrown the ball all over the yard, doing so in Week 6 due to a mismatch with the Seattle Seahawks front and then in Week 7 due to going down multiple scores early in the game.
If the Jaguars want to turn their offense around, they will need to make the run game a focus once again. This means limiting the early-down passes that have doomed them in recent weeks, with the Jaguars taking sacks on each first down in their first drives of Weeks 6 and 7.
Drops Galore
Outside of Travis Hunter and Brenton Strange, the Jaguars' skill group has had an abundance of drop issues. The Jaguars lead the NFL in drops with 21 according to Pro Football Focus, with Brian Thomas Jr. having the second-most drops of any receivers with five. It isn't just a Thomas issue, however.
Amongst all qualifying receivers, the Jaguars have the No. 7, No. 8 and No. 16 players in terms of drop rate (Parker Washington, Thomas, and Dyami Brown). At the tight end position, they have No. 3 and No. 6 in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long. Having five different players with some of the worst drop rate at their positions has to be fixed before anything else.
Lawrence's Direction
Things are going much more slowly with the development of Trevor Lawrence under Liam Coen than most expected. Lawrence has been frequently let down by his supporting cast (drops, protection issues in Week 6), but he has also been maddeningly inconsistent in his own right. Each game, Lawrence seemingly makes a few throws that only elite passers can, but in the same game he will miss easy reads or have inaccurate throws on routine passes.
Lawrence has only posted a positive EPA in three of seven starts this season, though the hope is that his production will improve if the Jaguars' receivers make fewer mistakes. Until that happens, though, Lawrence has to start helping himself during the second half of the season.
