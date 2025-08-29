Why Jaguars' Brian Thomas Eanred Eye-Popping Prediction
Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas took the NFL by storm last season.
This time around, there is no surprising anyone -- the entire league knows just how dangerous Thomas is and how easily he can break open a game.
Thomas' stock has risen so fast that he is now considered to be the leading candidate of one of the NFL's top statistics: NFL leader in receiving yards.
Big Prediction
"It’s not far-fetched to say Thomas could soon be just as dangerous as Chase and Tyreek Hill when it comes to being downfield threats. Defensive backs struggled to stay in front of Thomas as a rookie, even though he was the apparent focal point of the Jaguars’ offense last year," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano said.
"Thomas recorded 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Now, Thomas could see a lot more opportunities for lengthy touchdowns with Travis Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville. Perhaps I should be concerned about Hunter taking some of those touchdowns away from Thomas, but the latter receiver has the advantage in experience and chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. Also, Hunter could have plenty on his plate if the team decides to utilize him often on the defensive side.
Can Thomas Do It?
With the way Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has spoken about Thomas this summer, it is not far-fetched to believe he could be the passer to get Thomas to another level in 2024.
"I think it's just a testament to the amount of work that he's been putting in. And we’ve been out here on the practice field, you guys have seen every practice, so you guys have a good perspective on just the whole thing," Lawrence said. "Not every day is going to be clean and perfect. And just because, whether it's me, BT, Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter], the group up front, tight ends, whatever it is, there's going to be days where you have stuff you got to figure out, and there's a new system, there's new plays you're running."
"So there's been some stuff that me and BT kind of had to iron out, but just through reps, whether that's after practice, in practice, in the film room, talking about every single look, I really think we've taken some huge steps, because we tried to do this last year and obviously, it was a different system. I get hurt, so we didn't get a full year. Then now it's a new system and trying to build that chemistry and the rapport again, and it's been awesome. I like where we're at right now, but it's about the whole season getting better. It's not about just where you're at Week One. We got a long year.”
