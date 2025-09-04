Which Jaguar Trevor Lawrence Is Ready to See Breakout
Every year, whether intentional or not, teams will select players from the same school in their draft classes. The Jacksonville Jaguars did this four years ago in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and running back Travis Etienne Jr. at No. 25 overall.
For three years, Lawrence and Etienne were a dominant backfield duo for the Tigers in their pursuit of a National Championship, accomplished in their first year together in 2018. Now, seven years later, the two enter what could be their final season together ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Lawrence shares a rave review on Etienne
The Jaguars franchise signal-caller knows a thing or two about Etienne, both professionally and personally. The former top college running back has had an up-and-down career with Jacksonville, entering his fifth season, and enters a critical contract year to prove he is the quality tailback head coach Liam Coen and Lawrence envision him to be in the campaign.
After questions earlier in the summer about Etienne's fit in Coen's system, it seems like he has transitioned well into the dynamic blocking scheme. Lawrence, having a first-hand account seeing the former two-time ACC Player of the Year, told reporters on Wednesday that it was great to see the things he can do on the field, having seen it for several years.
"It’s been great seeing everything he can do with the ball," Lawrence said. "I’ve seen it for a long time and I think people around the league have seen it."
It hasn't always been easy for Etienne, who dealt with a Lisfranc that ended his rookie year before it started. Then, last season, he dealt with nagging injuries that kept him off the field for numerous games and led to a career low in rushing yards. There have also been consistency issues that have plagued Etienne.
Lawrence acknowledges that the way he had been used in recent years may have not have always been ideal, different in his words, but knows that an opportunity in Coen's system creates many more for Etienne's future in Jacksonville beyond 2025.
"At times, it’s been used in different ways, but I think this is a great opportunity to really maximize what he’s good at and he’s good at a few different things but just getting the ball in his hands," Lawrence explained. "That can be run game, pass game, whatever it is. He’s a dynamic playmaker, hard to tackle once he gets the ball, great in space, and those are just things he’s really good at.
"To see him continue to build on those is going to be fun.”
Lawrence and Etienne both enter critical junctures in their respective careers, making this year a significant one to watch for both players. If Etienne can remain healthy and turn into a quality playmaker for the Jaguars, it could help him establish a big payday, whether in Duval County or elsewhere in 2026.
