Lawrence Has Great Proposition to Get Hunter Back on Offense
Trevor Lawrence went 34-2 over his three years at Clemson. But since the Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall in 2021, the boat they’ve been in together has encountered some formidable waves.
The waters could be calming, however. Now on his third full-time head coach and his third NFL playbook in five years, Lawrence has had seven months now to convince him that a return to the playoffs isn’t out of the realm of expectations.
“Very realistic,” Lawrence told Tom Pelissero and Marc Ross Wednesday on Inside Training Camp Live. “I hate doing the thing where you say, ‘What are you guys capable of this year?’ Because I don't know. You never know. You got to go play, and you got to go prove it on Sundays this fall.
“So, it doesn't really matter what I say, but I feel very confident in this team and I think we're a talented team. We're well-coached; our schemes are good. There's a lot of things we got to get better at, and continue to just fine-tune but, really, we should be able to accomplish anything we want to accomplish. We just got to go do it.”
Stability is critical
Organizational stability is important, too, Lawrence said. Toward that end, the Jaguars this offseason restructured their organization more than they have in their quarterback’s tenure. Owner Shad Khan fired not only head coach Doug Pederson but, in order to secure new head coach Liam Coen, also terminated general manager Trent Baalke.
Then, Khan embraced one of the most important individuals in team history. He hired Tony Boselli as his new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli, the first draft selection in franchise history back in 1995 and later the only Jaguars representative in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has been well received along with Coen and new general manager James Gladstone.
Lawrence said he feels more stability with the Boselli-Coen-Gladstone infrastructure and thrives on the way the new coaching staff is helping him, but he also knows there’s only one way to ensure stability for an NFL franchise.
The offensive staff, they push us, teaching us a lot of ball,” Lawrence said. “This is a different type of system than I've ever learned.
“They coach me hard, which is all you can ask for. And so, I've been really pleased with it and I feel very good about the future and the stability moving forward. Obviously, we got to go win games. That's what provides the stability, winning.”
What Lawrence tells Hunter to convince him that offense is best
Travis Hunter could help them get there. Like Coen, Lawrence said seeing Hunter in a white, defensive jersey at practice is bittersweet because the quarterback wants him in the offensive huddle. Lawrence has an intriguing proposition for the unicorn two-way player.
“Selfishly, yeah, I definitely want him on offense more,” Lawrence said. “It's almost like, do you want to come catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two a game?”
