AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Have Key Opportunity in Week 3
The AFC South was largely heralded as one of the weakest divisions in the NFL for the 2025 season. That hasn't exactly proven to be true. So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts have gone 3-5 in their non-divisional games this year.
However, these teams have shown some spunk, even in the losses. Week 3 features two AFC South showdowns, with the Jaguars hosting the Texans while the Colts visit the Titans. Here's what each team has shown so far this season.
AFC South has some moxie in 2025
1. Indianapolis Colts (2-0)
Last game: 29-28 win over Denver Broncos
Next game: @ Tennessee Titans
The Indianapolis Colts might be the most pleasantly surprising team in the NFL in this 2025 season. That's bad news for the Jacksonville Jaguars, their fans, and the rest of the AFC South. They had a strong overall roster last year, winning eight games, and have replaced Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco with Daniel Jones at quarterback.
Jones has put together two career games under Head Coach Shane Steichen and Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, racking up 616 total yards and five touchdowns in his first two weeks. There's still a chance that he'll turn back into a pumpkin anytime now, but he's earned the benefit of the doubt in this offense until he proves otherwise.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
Last game: 31-27 loss to Cincinnati Bengals
Next game: vs. Houston Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown plenty of promise so far this year, even in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They may have failed to get the win against backup quarterback Jake Browning, but their defense picked him off three times, while the offense gained 400 total yards, averaged 5.1 per carry, and Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns.
Their true potential lies more in what they haven't done, though. Brian Thomas Jr. has yet to establish a rhythm with T-Law in this offense. Lawrence himself hasn't hit his ceiling yet, plagued by turnovers in both games so far. Head Coach Liam Coen is still learning the intricacies of leading an NFL team.
3. Houston Texans (0-2)
Last game: 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Next game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
The Houston Texans have basically been the team they were advertised as this offseason. The defense has been elite, while the offense has struggled heavily due to its poor play in the trenches. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been on the run constantly, first from Jared Verse and the Los Angeles Rams and then against Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He'll have to be on his toes staring down Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and Arik Armstead. The Jaguars' defense has the personnel necessary to limit this Texans attack, led by their pass rush. Trevor Lawrence and Company just have to do enough against Houston's D to get the job done.
The Texans are 0-2, but they've gone wire-to-wire versus two straight potential contenders this season. The Jags can't hope to skate by on another mixed performance.
4. Tennessee Titans (0-2)
Last game: 33-19 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Next game: vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their roster is still full of holes, and it's the primary reason the AFC South was expected to be cannon fodder for the rest of the NFL.
While the rest of the division has shown varying signs of life, the Titans have been as bad as advertised. Quarterback Cam Ward is good for one crazy highlight a game, but Tennessee will likely struggle to win five games this year, especially with the Colts and Jaguars seemingly improved from 2024.
