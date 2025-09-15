Jaguar Report

Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Jaguars' Week 2 Loss

What do the snap counts and grades from the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals tell us?

John Shipley

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) plays the field against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) plays the field against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
After a rough week on the road and a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 2 with a 1-1 record.

With the game now in the rearview mirror, we can take a look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus in review of the contest.

Offensive Snap Counts (71 Plays)

• LT Walker Little: 71
• LG Ezra Cleveland: 71
• C Robert Hainsey: 71
• QB Trevor Lawrence: 71
• RG Patrick Mekari: 71
• RT Anton Harrison: 71
• WR Brian Thomas: 67
• TE Brenton Strange: 64

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chandler Brayboy (15) hands off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• WR Dyami Brown: 57
• RB Travis Etienne: 47
• WR Travis Hunter: 42
• TE Johnny Mundt: 19
• RB Bhayshul Tuten: 18
• WR Parker Washington: 17
• WR Tim Patrick: 12
• RB LeQuint Allen: 11
• TE Hunter Long: 1

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars upped Bhayshul Tuten's workload this week after the Tank Bigsby trade and Tuten paid it off with a stellar game, including his first career touchdown. Tuten should get even more work moving forward.

The Jaguars also saw Travis Hunter play a healthy number of snaps on offense, though it resulted in just six targets and three catches for 22 yards. His snap count may fluctuate if he needs more time on defense, especially after the way Parker Washington played.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)

1. OL Ezra Cleveland — 78.5
2. OL Robert Hainsey — 69.8
3. OL Walker Little — 69.8
4. OL Anton Harrison — 69.5
5. RB Travis Etienne — 60.9

The Jaguars' offensive line earned some big marks, with four of the five offensive linemen showing up here. Parker Washington would have been in this list if he had 20 snaps, but he fell just under the mark. As a whole, though, the offense did not receive great grades.

Defensive Snap Counts (69 Plays)

• LB Foyesade Oluokun: 69
• CB Jourdan Lewis: 69
• CB Tyson Campbell: 69
• DB Andrew Wingard: 69
• DB Eric Murray: 69
• DE Josh Hines-Allen: 56
• DE Travon Walker: 51
• DL Arik Armstead: 49
• LB Devin Lloyd: 48
• DL Dawuabe Smoot: 29
• DL Emmanuel Ogbah: 25
• CB Jarrian Jones: 24

• DL DaVon Hamilton: 22
• DB Darnell Savage: 20
• DL Maason Smith: 18
• DL Austin Johnson: 12
• LB Ventrell Miller: 10
• LB Dennis Gardeck: 7

The Jaguars let Devin Lloyd take the reins at linebacker this week after he split more time with Ventrell Miller last week. Lloyd responded with one of the best games of his career, including a pivotal fourth-quarter interceptions.

Meanwhile, Maason Smith had 18 snaps in his season debut and recorded one run stop in the process per NFL Pro.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense (min. 20 snaps)

1. LB Devin Lloyd — 90.4
2. DE Travon Walker — 87.7
3. DB Eric Murray — 76.8
4. DL Arik Armstead — 75.2
5. DB Andrew Wingard — 71.4

Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker each received huge grades, with Walker tying his career high in quarterback hits with three and notching his first sack of the season.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.