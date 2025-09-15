Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Jaguars' Week 2 Loss
After a rough week on the road and a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 2 with a 1-1 record.
With the game now in the rearview mirror, we can take a look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus in review of the contest.
Offensive Snap Counts (71 Plays)
• LT Walker Little: 71
• LG Ezra Cleveland: 71
• C Robert Hainsey: 71
• QB Trevor Lawrence: 71
• RG Patrick Mekari: 71
• RT Anton Harrison: 71
• WR Brian Thomas: 67
• TE Brenton Strange: 64
• WR Dyami Brown: 57
• RB Travis Etienne: 47
• WR Travis Hunter: 42
• TE Johnny Mundt: 19
• RB Bhayshul Tuten: 18
• WR Parker Washington: 17
• WR Tim Patrick: 12
• RB LeQuint Allen: 11
• TE Hunter Long: 1
The Jaguars upped Bhayshul Tuten's workload this week after the Tank Bigsby trade and Tuten paid it off with a stellar game, including his first career touchdown. Tuten should get even more work moving forward.
The Jaguars also saw Travis Hunter play a healthy number of snaps on offense, though it resulted in just six targets and three catches for 22 yards. His snap count may fluctuate if he needs more time on defense, especially after the way Parker Washington played.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. OL Ezra Cleveland — 78.5
2. OL Robert Hainsey — 69.8
3. OL Walker Little — 69.8
4. OL Anton Harrison — 69.5
5. RB Travis Etienne — 60.9
The Jaguars' offensive line earned some big marks, with four of the five offensive linemen showing up here. Parker Washington would have been in this list if he had 20 snaps, but he fell just under the mark. As a whole, though, the offense did not receive great grades.
Defensive Snap Counts (69 Plays)
• LB Foyesade Oluokun: 69
• CB Jourdan Lewis: 69
• CB Tyson Campbell: 69
• DB Andrew Wingard: 69
• DB Eric Murray: 69
• DE Josh Hines-Allen: 56
• DE Travon Walker: 51
• DL Arik Armstead: 49
• LB Devin Lloyd: 48
• DL Dawuabe Smoot: 29
• DL Emmanuel Ogbah: 25
• CB Jarrian Jones: 24
• DL DaVon Hamilton: 22
• DB Darnell Savage: 20
• DL Maason Smith: 18
• DL Austin Johnson: 12
• LB Ventrell Miller: 10
• LB Dennis Gardeck: 7
The Jaguars let Devin Lloyd take the reins at linebacker this week after he split more time with Ventrell Miller last week. Lloyd responded with one of the best games of his career, including a pivotal fourth-quarter interceptions.
Meanwhile, Maason Smith had 18 snaps in his season debut and recorded one run stop in the process per NFL Pro.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. LB Devin Lloyd — 90.4
2. DE Travon Walker — 87.7
3. DB Eric Murray — 76.8
4. DL Arik Armstead — 75.2
5. DB Andrew Wingard — 71.4
Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker each received huge grades, with Walker tying his career high in quarterback hits with three and notching his first sack of the season.
