Eye-Opening Statistics Surrounding Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need quarterback Trevor Lawrence to stay healthy all season if they want to become the Cinderella story of the 2025 season.
With a roster full of young players looking to make their impact in the National Football League, it's Lawrence who needs to find ways to elevate this franchise to the top.
The Jaguars took a massive step back last season after two consecutive years of finishing with a record of 9-9. Their 4-13 record was largely due to poor coaching mixed in with injuries. Lawrence couldn't stay on the field more than 10 games this past year, which proved to be detrimental to the franchise.
When Lawrence is on his game, the chances are the Jaguars will end up with a victory. However, there have been some cases that have held Lawrence back in the past. Here is a deep dive into some statistics that Lawrence possesses going into the new season, surrounding his splits when they win against when they lose.
Lawrence has won 22 games with the Jaguars in his career and has dropped 38 of them. While it all can't be put on Lawrence for the Jaguars' struggles, there are some factors that stand out surrounding his individual game that don't benefit the team.
For example, in his career when playing and getting a win, Lawrence has thrown for 5,622 yards and has thrown 34 touchdowns. When the Jaguars win with Lawrence as their quarterback, he averages 255.5 passing yards per game and has only been sacked 29 times.
On the other hand, when it comes to the times that the Jaguars lose, a trend can be seen in Lawrence's play. The biggest is the number of times he throws an interception. In the 38 losses, Lawrence has been picked off 39 times compared to seven times when they have a winning effort.
Lawrence averages 215.6 passing yards in games that the Jaguars lose. He has been sacked 89 times in losing efforts, which correlates to the number of passing yards he has. While this does factor into the offensive line protecting him, it is still something that Lawrence needs to improve.
If Lawrence can find ways to be successful with these young players playing alongside him like Travis Hunter, Brenton Strange, Brian Thomas, and Dyami Brown, he will see less time on the ground and more time to locate a target rather than throwing a ball away, trying to make a big play.
