This Would Silence the Trevor Lawrence Doubters
Since getting drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has seen his fair share of ups and downs, both with the franchise and within his own game. After coming off an injury-filled season, it's time for the former first-rounder to blossom once again.
Lawrence by all means is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the National Football League. Viewed as the golden prospect, Lawrence has been able to bring the Jaguars to the playoffs once in his tenure with the organization. With new leadership and players, a big season is needed for Lawrence.
Last year, the Jaguars' quarterback totaled 2,045 passing yards in 10 games played. It was his worst season since donning a Jaguars uniform for the first time. Additionally, Lawrence threw 11 touchdowns and was picked off seven times, which could have easily increased with how last season went for the Jaguars franchise.
This type of season was unlike Lawrence. Through his first three seasons, he was averaging 3,923 passing yards a season. For 2025 to be the biggest turnaround season that Lawrence has experienced at this point in his career, he is going to need those types of passing numbers back in 2025.
Lawrence is capable of cracking the Top 10 in passing yards for quarterbacks, as he's done it twice before. In back-to-back seasons, Lawrence cracked the Top 10, one being at the tenth spot, and one being in the ninth spot. What's stopping Lawrence from getting himself into the Top 5 in that category?
With the likes of star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr looking to pick up where he left off last season in Lawrence's pocket, as well as newly signed star Travis Hunter, this is extremely doable. Lawrence will need to stay healthy and get put in game situations that warrant him to pass the ball.
The Jaguars are looking to make a statement this season after cleaning house of the leadership from the year before. The best statement to be made is to have Lawrence become one of the top quarterbacks in the league, as so many fans have expected him to be over the years.
