3 Biggest Questions Ahead of Jaguars OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to begin organized team activities (OTAs) on May 19 and mandatory mini-camp June 10-12. This will be the first time most players are in the same building together, including the rookies before training camp begins later in the summer.
Jacksonville comes into the season with plenty of questions marks surrounding the new regime hired in the offseason, new player additions, and where Travis Hunter will be playing this season as a rookie. This is a big year for the Jaguars under head coach Liam Coen as they look to rid themselves from the basement of the NFL.
With that in mind, let's ask three of the biggest questions heading into OTAs.
How will Travis Hunter look on offense and defense?
Reviews coming out of rookie minicamp suggest Hunter is fast-tracking to stardom quickly. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is an exceptional player on both sides of the ball and prvides immense value wherever he plays. Coen has made it clear that the former Colorado Buffalo will play at wide receiver with repetitions at cornerback.
This week is the first time Hunter will be seeing passes thrown his way from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on either side of the ball. Time will tell how he develops during the offseason ahead of his rookie campaign.
What type of roles will the new roster additions have sans Hunter?
The Jaguars added a hefty amount of talent through the draft and free agency to improve their depth on both sides of the ball with some positions securing players on contract through at least 2026. Some key additions such as offensive linemen Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, and Wyatt Milum, wide receiver Dyami Brown, and running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen could have key roles this season.
OTAs will provide a glimpse as to what roles these players will have in 2025, especially the rookies mentioned with the exception of Hunter. Afterwards, those respective roles will have competitive escalation in training camp.
Is Liam Coen as advertised?
Coen is under a lot of pressure to rise the Jaguars up from the pit they fell into last season. It's well-known that Jacksonville has a roster capable of reaching the postseason on paper. However, coaching will play a big role with how they perform this season.
Can Coen turn Lawrence into the top passer many envisioned him to be coming out of Clemson? We won't see much of the former No. 1 pick as he recovers from surgery on his AC joint, but will be on a pitch count, according to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach. This will be the first step for Coen to prove his worth in Jacksonville.
