5 Observations on Jaguars OTA No. 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their fourth OTA practice of the offseason Tuesday, with the 90-man roster hitting the practice field at the Miller Electric Center on another hot May afternoon.
So, what did we see on Tuesday? We break it all down below.
Offense has a much smoother day
The Jaguars' offense had a much smoother day on Tuesday than they did eight days ago in the team's first OTA practice. Outside of an early Trevor Lawrence interception to Andrew Wingard in 7-on-7 drills, Lawrence was largely sharp for the Jaguars. He found a consistent connection with Brian Thomas Jr., hit Dyami Brown for a big 4th-down conversion in tight coverage, and frankly was just much more on target this time around.
If one were to give one side of the ball the competitive advantage on Tuesday, it probably leans closer to the offense. Even the backup unit looked more impressive, with Nick Mullens hitting undrafted free agent wide receiver Cam Camper for a deep touchdown over Rayuan Lane during the practice. A noticeable step forward for the unit.
Travis Hunter is developing already
During the early team and 7-on-7 periods, we kept a close eye on Jaguars' star rookie Travis Hunter -- even on plays where he didn't get the ball. And those plays might have been his best ones, with Hunter already showing some improvements as a route-runner and demonstrating several impressive reps with easy separation against some of the Jaguars' best coverage players.
Like one would expect with a young player, Hunter seems to be getting better each practice. But not all young players have Hunter's immense ceiling, which is what makes his development track all the more impressive. If he continues at this pace, he will have no problem making an impact for the Jaguars early in the season.
7-on-7 breeds competition
Considering it was an OTA practice, the Jaguars had an incredibly competitive and spirited practice on Tuesday. This was especially true when the quarterbacks and skill players went against the linebackers and defensive backs during 7-on-7 drills, with several Jaguars players making some notable plays.
Rookie safety Caleb Ransaw made an impressive pass breakup on tight end Hunter Long, while Dyami Brown and safety Eric Murray also made some notable plays for the offense and defensive respectively. It felt like a training camp practice in terms of how amped up each unit was, which surely is a positive for the team's rebuilding culture.
Cam Little is perfect
It didn't take long last year for Cam Little to establish himself as the clear answer at kicker. Little was terrific throughout the offseason program and training camp last year, and he carried that over into an incredibly impressive rookie season.
Entering Year 2, it looks like Little is once again set to be Mr. Reliable for the Jaguars. Little was perfect in six field goal attempts in the middle of practice, including hitting a 62-yard kick right down the middle of the uprights on his final kick of the day. The Jaguars should have supreme confidence in Little, because he nearly always seems to come through.
Play of the day
The best play of the day came from third-year tight end Brenton Strange. Lawrence was willing to test the Jaguars' back-seven defenders downfield throughout the practice, and he did so again on a 20+ yard gain to Strange along the right sideline. Strange high-pointed the ball and came down with it despite perfect coverage from Jarrian Jones. Good pass, good defense, better catch.
