What Travis Hunter Has Shown the Jaguars So Far
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns last month to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at No. 2, it was clear just how much they thought of the rare two-way star.
Whether it is wide receiver or cornerback, Hunter is due to make a big-time impact on the Jaguars as early as 2025. That was the expectation before Hunter even first set foot on the Jaguars' practice field, and it has only intensified in the weeks since now that he has immersed himself in the roster and franchise.
In a recent episode of the team-produced EVPodcast, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli explained what Hunter has shown the Jaguars so far through rookie minicamp and the start of OTAs.
"Well the confirmation that he's a supreme athlete with amazing body control. But I think my favorite thing that I've seen, and we believed this when we drafted him, is the type of human being, the competitive nature, the desire to be great as an individual, the good teammate," Boselli said.
Hunter has already stood out at Jaguars' practices thanks to his energy, infectious personality, and obviously for the athletic skill set he provides.
But for the Jaguars, it is also what it is about Hunter as a person that has gotten them excited about his prospects thus far.
"How he, you know, this is the second overall pick. A guy who won the Heisman, he is going to play both ways, and he doesn't separate himself out from the rest of the rookies or the rest of his draft class," Boselli said.
"Doing it right is really important to him, and so that, combined with just the natural joy he brings because of his personality, everything I expected and more and really looking forward to when we actually start playing real football out there and see what he can do."
When he was drafted, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone called Hunter not just a rare player, but also a rare person.
There were certainly visions about how the Deion Sanders-taught star would fit with the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr, but there was also the human aspect. And Hunter has proven why this matters months before his first real NFL snap.
